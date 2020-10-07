Arsenal News Gooner News

Arsenal must make a u-turn on the sacking of Gunnersaurus

Gunner be a sore subject today! by Shenel

Just as you thought our club could not sink any lower during this pandemic, they do!

For your information Arsenal fans, waking up today, no it is not April fools and it is not a joke, GUNNERSAURUS has really been relieved of his duties at the club and the excuse that the club is giving is due of the lack of fans in the stadium on matchdays, his duties are not needed! I’M SORRY WHAT?

We know Arsenal stoops to a number of lows at times, I mean getting rid of 55 members of staff to save costs here and there during a pandemic, was just one of those ridiculous lows they fell to recently.

But NEVER in my life did I imagine I would be hearing that our trusted Mascot, who has been part of the Arsenal family for 27 years who I have practically grown up with and whom I love and adore, will no longer be representing the club. What sort of appalling behaviour is this from a club that calls itself a FAMILY!

If this is how you treat family members, then obviously I have been doing something wrong over the years by being too kind! Players come and go and over the years and this is undoubtedly something we are used to as nothing is forever, but getting rid of Gunnersaurus, seriously! I just cannot accept this!!

Come on Arsenal, pull your socks up and make a U-turn on this ridiculous decision. The players claim to love the club, so why don’t they all pull together and collate the funds to be able to cover the wages of our trusted mascot UNTIL fans are accepted back into the stadium and the club feels they need the uses of Gunnersaurus once more!

Thoughts Gooners?

Shenel Osman

  1. Simon says:
    October 7, 2020 at 8:55 am

    Everything about arsenal business is shaddy. How much is his salary that he had to be laid off?.. Loyalty has gone to the dogs… That is why I don’t blame Ozil and others…. Stay out and get paid!.. A club that cannot be loyal to a staff deserves no loyalty

  2. Winston says:
    October 7, 2020 at 8:57 am

    Thought his job is saved by Ozil?

  3. Mohsan says:
    October 7, 2020 at 9:03 am

    This is what I have saying for ages, we as club in recent past and present are acting like money grabbing greedy corporate company rather then a club with values and tradition. How embarrassing it is that others clubs are jumping into support our mascot. I mean when it comes to throwing money Arsenal is right at the front of the que…handing over aburd contacts and signing injured retirement age players. But then we try to save pennies with these cheap moves.

  4. SueP says:
    October 7, 2020 at 9:05 am

    It was a very poor decision by the club in PR terms. They really hadn’t thought it through.

    Whilst I think that Ozil made a kind gesture, in my opinion it was none of his business to interfere in Arsenal’s employment policy. He should stick to working his way back into the first team squad

    1. Sue says:
      October 7, 2020 at 9:09 am

      Damned if you do, damned if you don’t springs to mind….

      1. Quincy Okereke says:
        October 7, 2020 at 9:18 am

        😂

      2. SueP says:
        October 7, 2020 at 10:08 am

        Not at all
        His charity work which has been a force for good has nothing to do with interfering in who the club employs or who it makes redundant

        1. Sue says:
          October 7, 2020 at 10:19 am

          Everyone was disgusted with the club because of this… everyone wanted GS reinstated… MO foots the bill… he’s in the wrong. How does that work???
          The club are in the wrong. End of

        2. Simon says:
          October 7, 2020 at 10:32 am

          You have issues.. Ozil is free to do whatever he likes with his money!

  5. Daren Hubbard says:
    October 7, 2020 at 9:16 am

    My thoughts are I thought ozil would pay for gunnersaurus to stay at least for a while f**k penny pinching rich people any excuse to make people with much less to suffer but I guess it’s nothing new.

  6. BaaH says:
    October 7, 2020 at 9:18 am

    Yeah. The much maligned & hated Ozil has come out to rescue Arsenal from the shameful & irritating act. I won’t be supprised though if I come to hear the Management rejecting Ozil’s offer. Arsenal is really sliding that low. Professionalism is being thrown out of the window & persoliation is taking over. Unless there is change in ownership of this club, let’s be prepared for the implementation of more horrible policies by the skewed mgt. Thank you Ozil for saving Gunnersaurus

  7. Quincy Okereke says:
    October 7, 2020 at 9:24 am

    I love Gunnersaurus.. but life happens to us all doesn’t it..? But I hope this is resolved soon because it is taking a lot of attention from things we should be focusing on.. Coyg.

  8. Arsenal2win says:
    October 7, 2020 at 9:50 am

    Arsenal in the past has made many mistakes that I will never be surprised by another foolish mistake. Mistakes like selling RVP 2 united, Giroud 2 Chelsea, degrading our label, isolating Ozil, etc. We don’t need 2 tell the world we are poor, we should package our poverty 4 our brand sake !!!

    1. Simon says:
      October 7, 2020 at 10:30 am

      I like Your last sentence, package your poverty! …. Arsenal Is behaving as if they are the only ones coronavirus is affecting!.. They should behave modest for once

  9. Stan Adams says:
    October 7, 2020 at 10:29 am

    Latest rumour on Gunnersaurus is Arteta has given Ozil the job !
    Apparently Ozil isn’t happy about it as he considers getting £350,000a week for sitting on his arse doing nothing is a job and wants anorher pay rise for doing two jobs.

  10. Uwot? says:
    October 7, 2020 at 10:38 am

    Oh please.with all the faux anger.Dont like seeing anyone lose their “ job” but hey” guy was 70 years old,no mortgage,had the job for 27 years ( in this day & age that’s something else) Was on £500 p/wk.Do people what him to drop dead & be carried out? Also I might add.He is being reinstated when fans return to stadium.A storm in a teacup drummed up by a media bashing Arsenal to take the gloss of Partey signing.And as for Ozil.v.cynical indeed if you ask me.

