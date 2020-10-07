Arsenal must make a u-turn on the sacking of Gunnersaurus

Gunner be a sore subject today! by Shenel

Just as you thought our club could not sink any lower during this pandemic, they do!

For your information Arsenal fans, waking up today, no it is not April fools and it is not a joke, GUNNERSAURUS has really been relieved of his duties at the club and the excuse that the club is giving is due of the lack of fans in the stadium on matchdays, his duties are not needed! I’M SORRY WHAT?

We know Arsenal stoops to a number of lows at times, I mean getting rid of 55 members of staff to save costs here and there during a pandemic, was just one of those ridiculous lows they fell to recently.

But NEVER in my life did I imagine I would be hearing that our trusted Mascot, who has been part of the Arsenal family for 27 years who I have practically grown up with and whom I love and adore, will no longer be representing the club. What sort of appalling behaviour is this from a club that calls itself a FAMILY!

If this is how you treat family members, then obviously I have been doing something wrong over the years by being too kind! Players come and go and over the years and this is undoubtedly something we are used to as nothing is forever, but getting rid of Gunnersaurus, seriously! I just cannot accept this!!

Come on Arsenal, pull your socks up and make a U-turn on this ridiculous decision. The players claim to love the club, so why don’t they all pull together and collate the funds to be able to cover the wages of our trusted mascot UNTIL fans are accepted back into the stadium and the club feels they need the uses of Gunnersaurus once more!

Thoughts Gooners?

Shenel Osman