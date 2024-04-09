Arsenal must make Thomas Tuchel eat his words tonight

Arsenal faces Bayern Munich in a pivotal Champions League quarterfinal first-leg match tonight.

For the Gunners, this marks a significant return to the competition after a hiatus since 2017, and their last appearance at this stage occurred two decades ago.

Arsenal has demonstrated strong form this year, instilling confidence among their fans that they can secure a favourable result and progress to the semi-finals at the expense of Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern side.

Meanwhile, Tuchel finds himself navigating a challenging season at the Allianz Arena, with Bayer Leverkusen currently leading the Bundesliga.

Having claimed the Champions League title with Chelsea in 2021 and experiencing a runner-up finish with PSG in 2020, Tuchel brings considerable Champions League expertise to Bayern.

In anticipation of the match, Tuchel has emphasised his team’s superior experience compared to Arsenal, highlighting the seasoned nature of his squad in European competition.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘We have more experience in the Champions League.

‘It’s different in the Champions League compared to the Premier League. We want to use that to our advantage,’ Tuchel told reporters on Monday.

‘It’s been at a high level so far in the Champions League. We’ve achieved our minimum goal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bayern has more pedigree than us in the Champions League and has achieved some rapid results in the competition.

We must be sure to stay focused on our game plan and hopefully secure wins in both legs.

