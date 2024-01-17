Arsenal MUST NOT allow Charlie Patino to be used as a bargaining chip

I’ve been reading lots of articles regarding the Arsenal starlet Charlie Patino. Juventus apparently want him, we’re willing to use him as a bargaining chip…
I think, and hope, most fellow gooners would’ve been as irked as I was reading those articles. Granted I shouldn’t allow said articles to bother me, but they manage to chip away…
Sure, he’s ‘pure profit’ were we to sell him. But he’s also pure quality. Palmer at Chelsea anyone?! 2 loan seasons in a row has been presented as a means to his inevitable transfer away, but really?
I’m convinced Arteta is playing the same game as he did with Saliba, much to our annoyance admittedly. Patino is clearly hugely talented, and fortunately the exact type of player we’re crying out for – Xhaka who?
Is Arteta really oblivious enough to use Patino as a make weight? Or, as should be abundantly clear, is he giving him the time to gain experience and to mature as a player and person (seemingly most importantly for Arteta) before integrating him to the squad next year….
Time will tell but I for one will be genuinely annoyed should Patino not be in our squad come next season.
COYG.
Luke Bennett
Arsenal need finished article now, if it means trading Patino with the old lady to get a proven goal scoring monster as Vlohovic across the line so be it.
But Arsenal could always include a buy back clause in any deal.
If using him as a bargaining chip will help us get Vlahovich without violating FFP rules, that’s better imo. There’s no guarantee that Arteta would integrate him into first team next season. Arteta rarely gives academy products opportunities and it’s affecting the club.
Patino or not Patino! It is obvious Patino is a young and promising midfield player. What is again obvious is Vlahovic is a young and established striker, one of the best goal scorer in the world today. What is more obvious is that Arsenal is deficient in scoring goals and that is the major problem that we have now. If Arsenal chiefs can find a lasting solution to this without gambling and retain Patino, it will be fine. But if this is not possible at the moment please Patino can be traded for Vlahovic for the club to progress and win laurels. There is common sense in trading what you have to get what you want. This is the theory of life period.