Arsenal MUST NOT allow Charlie Patino to be used as a bargaining chip

I’ve been reading lots of articles regarding the Arsenal starlet Charlie Patino. Juventus apparently want him, we’re willing to use him as a bargaining chip…

I think, and hope, most fellow gooners would’ve been as irked as I was reading those articles. Granted I shouldn’t allow said articles to bother me, but they manage to chip away…

Sure, he’s ‘pure profit’ were we to sell him. But he’s also pure quality. Palmer at Chelsea anyone?! 2 loan seasons in a row has been presented as a means to his inevitable transfer away, but really?

I’m convinced Arteta is playing the same game as he did with Saliba, much to our annoyance admittedly. Patino is clearly hugely talented, and fortunately the exact type of player we’re crying out for – Xhaka who?

Is Arteta really oblivious enough to use Patino as a make weight? Or, as should be abundantly clear, is he giving him the time to gain experience and to mature as a player and person (seemingly most importantly for Arteta) before integrating him to the squad next year….

Time will tell but I for one will be genuinely annoyed should Patino not be in our squad come next season.

COYG.

Luke Bennett

