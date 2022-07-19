Arsenal must not sell all our stars for peanuts

Why we shouldn’t sell our stars.
First of all, by stars I mean the guys we consider as flops or deadwood. But these guys are really good players. They have thrived in other clubs and yet failed to have the same impact at Arsenal. Why is it that they failed? It’s not because they lack talent. No one would be stupid enough to lash out 72 million on Nicolas Pepe if he was that bad. He is good. In my opinion he is awesome!
But you can’t expect a camel to do well in a tropical forest. It is just the conditions were not good for him. The players he played with did not suit his style. So please don’t brand any top player a bad player, you can call them a flop at Arsenal, but they are not bad players. Even our golden boy Alexis Sanchez flopped at Man Utd. I don’t need to say much more.
So that being said, the players we should not be selling are Nicolas Pepe, Lucas Torriera, Hector Bellerin and Reiss Nelson. I don’t see anything wrong with the players on a personal level and talent-wise they are really highly rated. And clubs are coming up with offers like 10 million for Torriera, or 8 million for Bellerin makes me sick. Bellerin was once wanted by Barcelona and was considered one of the top three full backs in the premier league in the past. He even was featured in the Premier League team of the year. How come he is worth 8 million now is beyond me.
Why I insist on keeping them is because of the many signings we made in this window and with Zinchenko deal seemingly done ,we have a lot more ways to assemble the team. With Vieira, Ødegaard, Smith Rowe as creative midfielders and Xhaka and Zinchenko in the center, there are a lot of combinations that we can come up with. And maybe we can slot them in any of the potential combinations that suit their style and bring the best out of them.
I honestly believe this season Reiss Nelson and Nicolas Pepe will get a chance to show their full potential. We know what Torriera and Bellerin are made of. So let us not sell them for peanuts and see them thrive somewhere else.
Remember how excited we were when we bought Pepe, how awesome we thought Bellerin and Torriera were. When they are surrounded by players that suit their style they can be really exceptional players. So let us give them one last chance and see where things go. 8 million for Bellerin and 15 million for Pepe, just unbelievable.
Vinod
If the owners bought a club from France or Spain. All our ‘dead wood and others could be loaned out to that club on new contracts to be sold on or brought back (on loan) the owners in theory would not make a loss
A reasonable article. However I disagree with bellerin being included in this list. I think it’s high time we let go of him. Considering he can be categorized by academic products, so any amount would be good.
It’s however surprising that chambers was released while we kept Cedric and the latter was on a big salary and older as well. I guess cutting the wages and recruiting young team didn’t apply to this part in particular.
Arsenal should follow Liverpool’s decisions on player transfer. They got good offers for Suarez/ Coutinho/ Sterling and replaced those players
If Magalhaes and Saka are unwilling to extend their contracts next week, Arsenal had better offer them to other clubs. There will be one year left on their contracts next summer, so this summer is our last chance to get fair selling prices
I was just stunned that we paid 72m for a relative unknown and unproven player when we just paid 60m for Aubameyang and also had 50m Laca on the books. I agree tho there is a good player in there and when on form he is lethal, sometimes for both teams 🙂 Last seasons horror start did for Pepe and another 8 others who were then frozen out. Without EL games there was no way back. This season is different because we have a probable ten extra EL games which are low risk games in which Pepe and others should thrive. He could well score 15-20 goals this term and be worth 30/40 mill again by seasons end. Bellerin/Nelson both came free and are pobably worth 5/6 mill a piece. The club could just take the money and move on. But like Niles the club probably wants 15mill minimum. Like the Torreira saga dragging it out till the bitter end.
After zinchenko is complete
We have spent 349 million on players and recouped 57 million in Artetas time here .
Giving players away for free paying their wages and letting players run down their contracts as been nothing short of awful from this management team ,you cannot keep going down this route especially when you cannot even qualify to play in the CL .
After attaining this net spend let’s see how thing go,shall we?
An article that’s sure to provoke some interesting response.
Like the analogies, camel in forest and Sanchez at Manure.
Do agree with his take on Pepe but we don’t necessarily has to keep him, this best option is to extend his contract and send him on a season long loan with clause in his contract ensuring maximum playing time.
Any of the newly promoted club would jump at the chance of loaning a £72 mil player with almost any built in clause.
Like a bank tackling none performing loans, we have to think out of the box to raise the dead from the ashes
Vinod, Its not only the transfer fees but the big wages these lessr players still earn mostly, while not even playing at all! That is a huge waste and so I firmly disagree with your views, BOTH ON PEPE WHO YOU CALL “AWESOME”. (I will not say what I think of THAT extraordinary remark) AND on the way you consider lesser players – I prefer the term “deadwood”, as that is effectively exactly what they are -to still have a role here.
I say they all need selling and we need them gone to make space and save wages for better players.
Whether we sell them all this summer seems however unlikely, for the simple reason that no other clubs value them much at all . Unsurprisingly, IMO!
I’d love to have pepe in our squad as a CF not as a winger cos if playing out wide is the case then he’ll always remain behind saka,martinelli and ESR even vieira which will minimise his gametime terribly.i do rate his shooting skills and eye for goal so much that i trust him to lead the line cos of his obvious struggles to take on defenders out wide……His equaliser against wolves is a very good example of what he can do plus.