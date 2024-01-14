Arsenal must not under-estimate their opponents today in Women’s FA Cup tie v Watford

Arsenal Women return to action this weekend following a lengthy mid-season break. This Sunday, in the fourth round of the Adobe Women’s FA Cup, they will face Watford.

Arsenal must not underestimate their opponents this weekend to pick up that win, and continue to prove themselves as the real deal in the English football scene, by setting themselves up to eventually be crowned Women’s FA Cup champions.

Eidevall and the girls must be careful not to suffer another surprise loss, like the losses to Liverpool on WSL match day 1 and Spurs in their final WSL encounter before the winter break.

Fortunately, Jonas Eidevall recognizes the importance his team places in the match against Watford, which many anticipate our Gunners will easily win. He says that the championship team has struggled with injuries, but that their bravery and style make them a team he does not underestimate.

Via Arsenal.com he said: “I think they’ve been true to their style of play, they are brave and they’re keeping their heads up high. I think they know that with some of the injuries they have had that’s been quite hard on them and they probably could have had a couple of more points in the Championship as well, so I think they keep believing. They knew this was not going to be an easy season from a result perspective in the Championship but I think they go in with a lot of belief into the last half of the season, and I think they can rightfully do so.”

For the unwavering support Jonas Eidevall’s team has received, with supporters selling out stadiums to see them, it is time for them to start winning trophy after trophy. Whatever they do, it will be winning trophies that will highlight their excellence.

Can our Gunners move one step closer to winning the Women’s FA Cup today Gooners?

