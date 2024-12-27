Arsenal must not use Jesus to replace Saka against Ipswich – Stay in the middle…

After finding a bit of form at center forward, it would be a huge mistake to put Jesus on the right-wing.

What has been at the center of debate recently and what has even led to the headline of this article in the first place is the injury to Bukayo Saka and more specifically, how Mikel Arteta should replace him. Arteta himself has provided hints on how he’s going to do this, pivoting to a more internal solution rather than just making a January signing. He has even name checked other players who might be utilized to replace Saka.

Among the number of players he mentioned, Gabriel Jesus is an interesting one and it has certainly started to gain appeal among gooners alike. Looking at it closely, why shouldn’t it be appealing? Considering he has just found a little bit of form with his couple of goals against Palace, he will certainly be a good shout. Furthermore he has excelled in the role before, more so at City where he was often utilized in that position to great effect.

Due to the amount of chaos and unpredictability he will bring to the right-wing, it makes him a very viable option to replace Saka, however it will be a mistake from Arteta if he does. The reasons why are simple, he’s currently our best goal scorer with his five goals in the last two games being a testament to that fact which is why we need to keep him at the position in which he scored those goals, center-forward.

Though he did drop deep and wander off to the wings on a couple of occasions in the last two games, he still did the most hurting inside the box and that is where we need him the most currently. Furthermore, though I see him as being a fine manipulator of the ball in tight spaces, I just don’t see him having the turn of pace to beat his man to the byline which is an important facet of wing-play especially if he’s going to play as a traditional winger on the right.

Martinelli would offer this in abundance as already seen against Palace last time out which makes him the perfect candidate to replace Saka in the team as opposed to Gabriel Jesus. Even in spite of his current rich vein of form, I still firmly believe in the need for another sticker coming in but at the moment, he’s our best option there on the basis of form so the right thing would be to continue playing him there!

Thoughts?

BENJAMIN KENNETH.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…