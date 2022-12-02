Arsenal must now beat competition from Real Madrid to sign World Cup star

Cody Gakpo has now emerged as one of the most sought-after players in the world after his stunning performance at the World Cup for the Netherlands.

The attacker was close to leaving PSV in the summer and Arsenal was interested in a move for him.

However, the Gunners were not so keen to make him one of their players and he did not leave the Netherlands, despite interest from Leeds United and Manchester United as well.

Gakpo’s form at the World Cup means more clubs will now be interested in him and a report on Defensa Central says he could be the World Cup star that moves to Madrid.

This means Arsenal is now competing with the European giants to ensure he joins them, but their task has just become harder than it has ever been.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Madrid is one of the biggest clubs in the world and several players dream of wearing their white shirts at some point in their careers.

If their interest in Gakpo is serious, we need to act fast to add him to our squad because they could easily convince him to make the move to Spain instead.

However, he might be more relevant and get better playing chances if he makes a move to the Emirates.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

England training from Qatar, Saka and Ramsdale in action ahead of Senegal showdown

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids