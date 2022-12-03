Arsenal must now match lucrative bid to sign French striker

Arsenal is desperate to bolster their attack with Marcus Thuram as he nears becoming a free agent at Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Frenchman is one of the in-form players in the Bundesliga this season and has caught the attention of several clubs across the continent.

Because of this, Gladbach is struggling to get him on a new deal, with the attacker seemingly working towards an exit instead of extending his time with them.

This makes him one of the free agents to sign in the summer and the race is on for his signature ahead of January when he can speak to other clubs.

A report via Football London reveals the Gunners are not the only club interested in a move for him, it even claims they are now behind Bayern Munich.

It reveals the Bavarians have already sent him a lucrative offer to join them. This means Arsenal must meet or better the offer to land him now.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Thuram has been in superb form this term, so we must expect the competition for his signature to be serious.

Bayern is also one of the biggest clubs in the world, so he might want to join them over us, considering they presently dominate the German top flight.

