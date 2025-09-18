Arsenal must pay 150m euros if they insist on signing La Liga star

Arsenal have been linked with a potential move for Arda Guler, although recent developments suggest that securing his signature will be far more difficult. The Turkish midfielder has been a key transfer target for several months, particularly after experiencing a challenging spell at Real Madrid. At the end of last season, it appeared there might be an opportunity for Arsenal to strengthen their squad with Guler, following the arrival of a new manager at Madrid.

However, Xabi Alonso has now demonstrated confidence in the youngster, providing him with regular game time and integrating him into his plans. Despite these changes, Arsenal remain interested in pursuing a move. According to Defensa Central, Real Madrid currently has no intention of selling Guler. The report adds that should a club insist on acquiring him, the Spanish side would demand a fee of 150 million euros. This figure is within the realm of possibility for Arsenal, but it is considered excessive given his age and the fact that he is still largely untested at the highest level.

Guler’s Potential Impact

Guler is widely regarded as a promising talent, and his development at Madrid suggests he could have a similar trajectory to Martin Odegaard. Training alongside world-class players from an early age has provided him with experience and technical proficiency. These attributes would be valuable to Arsenal if a transfer were to materialise. His technical ability, vision, and experience in competitive matches indicate that he could make an immediate impact if integrated carefully into the squad.

Considerations for Arsenal

While the 20-year-old’s potential is clear, the financial demands make the move difficult to justify at this stage. Spending 150 million euros on a young and relatively unproven player carries significant risk, particularly when there are other ways to strengthen the squad more sustainably. Arsenal’s continued interest in Guler reflects their desire to identify and secure emerging talent, but the club will need to balance ambition with prudence. Any future decision regarding a transfer would require careful evaluation of both the player’s readiness and the financial implications for the team.

