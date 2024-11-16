Arsenal must pay a hefty fee or forget about signing a youngster in January

Arsenal has emerged as one of the clubs interested in securing Eintracht Frankfurt’s rising star Hugo Larsson, but any hopes of a January transfer could come with a hefty price tag.

The 20-year-old midfielder has been one of the standout players for the Bundesliga side this season, catching the attention of several top European clubs. His performances have cemented his status as a hot prospect, making him a target for clubs like Arsenal that are looking to bolster their midfield.

Frankfurt, however, is fully aware of Larsson’s potential and understands that interest in the young Swede will only grow. Despite the mounting attention, the German club seems intent on keeping him until the end of the current season. Any clubs keen on a January deal would need to offer a significant transfer fee to make Frankfurt reconsider their stance.

According to a report by Sport Bild, Frankfurt views Larsson as a crucial part of their squad and is unwilling to part ways with him mid-season unless an extraordinary offer is tabled. They believe holding onto their star players, including Larsson, will help maintain their competitive edge as they navigate the remainder of their domestic and European campaigns.

For Arsenal, Larsson presents an intriguing option. With their sights set on improving their squad depth in the January transfer window, the midfielder could inject fresh energy into the team. However, splashing out on such a young player mid-season may pose a financial challenge, especially given the premium Frankfurt is likely to demand.

While the temptation to act swiftly is understandable, allowing Larsson to complete the season in Frankfurt could be beneficial for his development. Arsenal must weigh the cost and timing carefully before making a move for the Swedish sensation.

