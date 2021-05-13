Arsenal must pay full release clause to sign relegated Premier League target

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Sander Berge this summer after Sheffield United got relegated from the Premier League.

The Norwegian is one of Sheffield’s most expensive players as well as arguably their most valuable.

Their relegation from the Premier League will make more teams pay attention to their best players.

The Blades know this and will be determined to raise as much money as they can from their sale.

Different reports have quoted figures that would convince them to sell Berge with the latest being £10m for a player they signed for £22m.

Examiner Live debunks such reports and says the midfielder has a release clause of £35m and that is the fee that United would want if any of his suitors are serious.

Arsenal will bolster their midfield when the transfer window reopens in the summer, hopefully with some talented players.

Berge is one of their targets and they will have to splash the cash to sign him.

The former Genk man will be happy to remain in the Premier League, but it remains unclear if Mikel Arteta’s side will spend that much to bring him to the Emirates.