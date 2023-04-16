Arsenal must pay more than Richarlison cost for Everton player

Arsenal faces paying a huge fee to land Amadou Onana from Everton at the end of this season.

The Gunners have identified the midfielder as one player who could help their team become stronger.

Onana is the shining light in the current Toffees side and has been in superb form for them for much of this campaign.

The midfielder is young, combative and very physical, which is something Arsenal does not have in their group now.

Several clubs have an interest in his signature and Everton is preparing to lose the ex-Lille man one season after he joined them.

Football Insider reveals they are confident they will make more money than the £60million Tottenham paid to sign Richarlison at the end of last season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Onana has been terrific when he plays in the Premier League this season and the midfielder will likely make us a stronger outfit.

He is a player most fans have enjoyed watching and is still a youngster, making him a superb long-term investment.

Several clubs would be on the lookout for his signature, so if we do not pay the price, another suitor certainly will and it will be our loss when he delivers elsewhere.

