Arsenal must pay release clause for La Liga defensive midfielder

Martin Zubimendi has been closely followed by the top European clubs over the last two seasons and looks set to become the next Real Sociedad player to leave for a significant fee.

The midfielder is an important member of their team and stayed on beyond last season because he wanted to play for them in the Champions League.

He is now expected to find a new club at the end of this campaign, and Arsenal hope to secure his signature.

The Gunners have been one of the most in-form clubs in Europe this year and are eager to ensure they continue to challenge for the Premier League title.

To achieve this, they will need to continuously improve their squad, and they see Zubimendi as a player who can contribute to their success.

While the Spaniard might also be prepared for a new challenge, a report from Estadio Deportivo claims that Sociedad will not negotiate with any club.

If a suitor is serious about adding him to their squad, they must be prepared to pay his release clause, which is worth €60 million.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zubimendi has been one of the finest midfielders in Europe over the last two seasons and might be worth signing for that amount.

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…