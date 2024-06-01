Arsenal must pay some part of player’s salary if they want him to leave

Gabriel Jesus has been linked with a move away from Arsenal after losing his first-team spot to Kai Havertz.

Havertz has excelled as the focal point in Mikel Arteta’s system, relegating Jesus to the bench more often than he would prefer.

The Brazilian has struggled to shine in the current Arsenal team, prompting speculation about his departure from the Emirates.

Arsenal has been linked with several strikers, and if any are signed, Jesus could face even greater challenges for playing time.

It wouldn’t be surprising if he seeks a transfer, but Arsenal may find it difficult to offload him.

As a former Manchester City player, Jesus is one of the highest earners at the Emirates, and only a few European clubs could match his current wages.

According to a report on Sport Italia, Arsenal might be compelled to subsidise some of his wages if he moves to a new team.



Jesus has failed to score enough goals for us, which is what strikers are expected to do.

We need to find a replacement for him and subsidise his wages if it will take that to offload him.

