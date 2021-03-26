Arsenal must play Martinelli after the break or we could lose him

What is Martinelli doing wrong?
Since he returned from his injury lay off, Gabriel Martinelli has hardly had a sniff on the pitch.
He has declared himself to be fit and healthy, and Arteta has also said it is his own fault and that Martinelli has done nothing wrong stating on the Arsenal website: “No, if anything it’s my fault, he has done everything perfect, he trains incredibly well every day, his attitude cannot be any better, he is disappointed he is not playing more obviously and I have spoken to him, but he needs to be a little bit patient. He had some minutes, he had some games as well and it’s true the competition for the front positions is very tough but he needs to be patient and he will get his chance.”
Yet what I fail to see is why, when in certain recent games especially where we have struggled and needed replacements to help bomb forward for goals, why, Martinelli has been overlooked.
If he is fully fit and you have a player like Aubameyang or Saka who are tiring or who just cannot find the back of the net, why wouldn’t you bring on the likes of Martinelli?
If you bring him on and it doesn’t work out you can say you tried and changed it up but if you go through the game losing and still do not realise that a player of Martinelli’s ability is sitting on your bench who can make an impact but you do not use him then surely the manager is to blame right?
I think Martinelli is such a talent but if it continues where his game time is inconsistent and sometimes non-existent then as unfortunate as it would be to say, I can really see him leaving and going to a team where he would be both appreciated and a first teamer.
There have been countless of times this season where Saka, Aubameyang and Pepe have not been at their best yet still they got into the team in front of Martinelli and where did that leave us? On the end of a loss and 0 points or a draw and one point.
Now given that Martinelli has not travelled for international duty, he will be in the best place barring injuries, to break back into the first team and show Arteta he was wrong to leave him out!
I for one hope we see a lot more of Martinelli and the Brazilian flare he can bring to the team after the international break, because I am sure as a club and fans we would not want to lose his talent and ability at such a young age when we know there is more to come!
Gooners?
Shenel Osman
Front 4……..
Martinelle
ESR. Odegarrd. Saka
Martinelli situation is still cloudy for me
I will prefer to be more patient as things becomes more clearer
Time will tell
The guy had a serious injury, came back, broke down again, and now is back again.
Given Arsenal’s horrific injury record down the years, I am surprised fans have wanted him back so quickly, especially considering his high levels of work rate. I love his attitude and work rate, but does he understand about easing himself back, and not putting absolutely everything into every performance until he’s fully recovered?
Looks as if we’ll be seeing a little more of him now though
Biggest bûllshît I’ll read in a while.. we should play him or we’ll lose him?
Lose him to who? This is how y’all hype our kids and everything, making the feel like they’re the next Ronaldo or Messi. Y’all can never just put in some context and just keep quiet with the hype.
Are you aware Martinelli has been taking extra training sessions with Arteta after team training now?
With the different conspiracies y’all always come up with, it’s not surprising that y’all always the ones pinning trouble where there’s none and making chicken up stuff
We won’t lose him, because his contract will only expire in 2024 + club option 1 year. I bet he’d only get his chances next season when Lacazette or Nketiah is sold
It looks to me as though Arsenal are coaching him to be a monster striker to possibly replace one or both of Auba & Lacazette (when the time comes) and there is absolutely no requirement to rush him into service. I’ve noticed that he’s bulked up considerably this season and will soon have a strikers physique to go with his immense speed. I’ve yet to hear of any rumours of dissatisfaction from himself or his representatives, so with the likelihood of at least one of our strikers leaving this year I think he’ll be in at least number two spot and perhaps even first sooner that we expect.
Martinelli’s case highlights again the challenges of recruitment. The lad cost 7 mill and started well scoring some fine goals. He was given a new 4 year contract worth £90,000 a week. That for a 19 year old is some investment a guaranteed £19 million with no performance clauses. Since then he has suffered a serious injury and another injury set back.
We already have Torreira who cost £20 mill and Saliba who cost £27 million on loan while Guendouzi contract runs out next summer. All three could prove hard to shift and could be quite expensive mistakes. So Martinelli on £90,000 per week and struggling for game time just emphasizes again the need to tighten our recruitment policy the length of contracts and salary scale.