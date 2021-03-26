Arsenal must play Martinelli after the break or we could lose him

What is Martinelli doing wrong?

Since he returned from his injury lay off, Gabriel Martinelli has hardly had a sniff on the pitch.

He has declared himself to be fit and healthy, and Arteta has also said it is his own fault and that Martinelli has done nothing wrong stating on the Arsenal website: “No, if anything it’s my fault, he has done everything perfect, he trains incredibly well every day, his attitude cannot be any better, he is disappointed he is not playing more obviously and I have spoken to him, but he needs to be a little bit patient. He had some minutes, he had some games as well and it’s true the competition for the front positions is very tough but he needs to be patient and he will get his chance.”

Yet what I fail to see is why, when in certain recent games especially where we have struggled and needed replacements to help bomb forward for goals, why, Martinelli has been overlooked.

If he is fully fit and you have a player like Aubameyang or Saka who are tiring or who just cannot find the back of the net, why wouldn’t you bring on the likes of Martinelli?

If you bring him on and it doesn’t work out you can say you tried and changed it up but if you go through the game losing and still do not realise that a player of Martinelli’s ability is sitting on your bench who can make an impact but you do not use him then surely the manager is to blame right?

I think Martinelli is such a talent but if it continues where his game time is inconsistent and sometimes non-existent then as unfortunate as it would be to say, I can really see him leaving and going to a team where he would be both appreciated and a first teamer.

There have been countless of times this season where Saka, Aubameyang and Pepe have not been at their best yet still they got into the team in front of Martinelli and where did that leave us? On the end of a loss and 0 points or a draw and one point.

Now given that Martinelli has not travelled for international duty, he will be in the best place barring injuries, to break back into the first team and show Arteta he was wrong to leave him out!

I for one hope we see a lot more of Martinelli and the Brazilian flare he can bring to the team after the international break, because I am sure as a club and fans we would not want to lose his talent and ability at such a young age when we know there is more to come!

Gooners?

Shenel Osman