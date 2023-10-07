Arsenal must prepare a mammoth fee to land Premier League winger

Arsenal has a strong interest in Wolves’s Pedro Neto, and his impressive performances in the current season could pave the way for a potential move, either in the upcoming January transfer window or at the end of the campaign.

The Gunners have been monitoring Neto for several seasons, and the Portuguese star has been shining in the Premier League with his current club.

Mikel Arteta’s team is actively seeking new additions to strengthen their squad, and Neto is viewed as a promising option, particularly as an alternative for Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal is fully aware of the need to bolster their squad, and their interest in Neto is reportedly strong. However, Wolves is unlikely to part with one of their key players without a substantial transfer fee.

According to a report from Football Insider, Wolves will demand a significant bid to consider selling Neto. Arsenal would likely need to make a substantial financial offer to persuade them to release one of their most crucial players.

Neto is one of the Premier League’s finest attackers, and we can understand why Wolves would want a good fee for his signature.

The Premier League side has always sold their top players, but for a good fee and our executives know this.

