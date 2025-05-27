Arsenal must prioritise instant impact over long-term potential this summer

The 2024–25 Premier League season is officially over. While many Arsenal players now turn their attention to rest and recovery, the focus at London Colney has already shifted to transfers. The Gunners won’t be involved in the Club World Cup next month, meaning all energy can go toward strengthening the squad.

Andrea Berta has been hard at work laying the groundwork for Arsenal’s summer window. With attacking reinforcements top of the list, and midfield additions like Martin Zubimendi reportedly close, supporters are hoping this will be the summer the club finally spends like title challengers.

We know Arsenal are targeting marquee names. But it’s time for a slight shift in policy. This summer, the Gunners must prioritise players who can deliver immediate results, not just long-term potential.

Arsenal can’t afford to wait anymore

Over the last few seasons, Arsenal’s transfer strategy has focused on youth and high-ceiling signings. That approach has taken the club back toward the top, but it hasn’t been enough to get them over the line. Yes, players like Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber represent smart long-term planning. But what Arsenal need now is firepower for the present.

There’s a reason this matters: Arsenal finished the league season without a single player hitting double figures in goals, a club first in over 100 years. With margins this tight, the difference between another near-miss and a title win could be just a few decisive signings.

That’s why the club’s reported dilemma, whether to sign Benjamin Šeško or Viktor Gyökeres, should be straightforward.

Šeško, at 21, has huge potential but may take time to adapt. Gyökeres, who turns 27 in June, is in his prime and has already proven himself across Europe and in English football. Arsenal cannot afford to wait for development, they need a striker who is ready now.

Signing players in their prime is the only way forward

No one is denying Šeško’s quality. But this isn’t about the future. Arsenal are ready to challenge now, and that means signing players who are physically, mentally and technically at their peak.

Whether it’s Gyökeres or another proven attacker, the club must resist the temptation to chase future resale value or hypothetical growth. Arsenal need difference-makers this summer, players who will drag them to a Champions League final or score that one crucial goal in April.

Gooners, what do you think? Should Arsenal go all-in on players ready to deliver today, or stick with the long-term project?

BENJAMIN KENNETH

