Arsenal must prioritise instant impact over long-term potential this summer

The 2024–25 Premier League season is officially over. While many Arsenal players now turn their attention to rest and recovery, the focus at London Colney has already shifted to transfers. The Gunners won’t be involved in the Club World Cup next month, meaning all energy can go toward strengthening the squad.
Andrea Berta has been hard at work laying the groundwork for Arsenal’s summer window. With attacking reinforcements top of the list, and midfield additions like Martin Zubimendi reportedly close, supporters are hoping this will be the summer the club finally spends like title challengers.
We know Arsenal are targeting marquee names. But it’s time for a slight shift in policy. This summer, the Gunners must prioritise players who can deliver immediate results, not just long-term potential.
Arsenal can’t afford to wait anymore
Over the last few seasons, Arsenal’s transfer strategy has focused on youth and high-ceiling signings. That approach has taken the club back toward the top, but it hasn’t been enough to get them over the line. Yes, players like Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber represent smart long-term planning. But what Arsenal need now is firepower for the present.
There’s a reason this matters: Arsenal finished the league season without a single player hitting double figures in goals, a club first in over 100 years. With margins this tight, the difference between another near-miss and a title win could be just a few decisive signings.
That’s why the club’s reported dilemma, whether to sign Benjamin Šeško or Viktor Gyökeres, should be straightforward.
Šeško, at 21, has huge potential but may take time to adapt. Gyökeres, who turns 27 in June, is in his prime and has already proven himself across Europe and in English football. Arsenal cannot afford to wait for development, they need a striker who is ready now.
Signing players in their prime is the only way forward
No one is denying Šeško’s quality. But this isn’t about the future. Arsenal are ready to challenge now, and that means signing players who are physically, mentally and technically at their peak.
Whether it’s Gyökeres or another proven attacker, the club must resist the temptation to chase future resale value or hypothetical growth. Arsenal need difference-makers this summer, players who will drag them to a Champions League final or score that one crucial goal in April.
Gooners, what do you think? Should Arsenal go all-in on players ready to deliver today, or stick with the long-term project?
Let us know your thoughts in the comments.
BENJAMIN KENNETH
If we are being honest, both players are a gamble and will likely need time to adapt to the league and team. I’m not really worried about this because we have Havertz. People seem to forget that Arsenal with a fit and firing squad were impressive last year after that Dubai trip. It’s the depth that often fails us.
We should be looking to get Saka,Havertz and Odegaard firing before the season starts. This will ease the pressure on whoever is signed.
Instant impact isn’t guaranteed. Even Mbappe, arguably the best player in the world, took time to settle at Madrid. On the other hand, a relatively inexperienced Bellingham had instant impact the previous season.
Sesko could struggle to adapt but so could Gyokeres. Isak is probably the only proven one but we’re not getting him. I’m okay with either Gyokeres or Sesko because they are both improving us whichever way you look at it.
Good analysis Onyango. Sesko and Havertz are very similar physically, meaning we wont have to change the system to suit him and can ease him in slowly.
When Sesko does finally take over as our number 9 i would like to see Havertz in a free role behind him. It would look the same tactically apart from when we are on the offensive. Unpopular opinion on here but i feel Havertz has a higher ceiling than Odegaard. Plus Sesko is used to playing with another forward as he is usually paired with Openda.
Havertz just isn’t creative enough. His link up play is effective as a forward because he is great at hold up and playing balls off to the sides and back and occassionally to runners. But at AM (in place of Marty as you suggest), we’d loose a lot in terms of our creativity. Odegaard with a lethal finisher? That is what we need. Viktor is the real deal, to comp to a player: it’s Benzema for me; lethal of both feet, a constant a nuisance, great presser, and ready to spring direct attacks through turn overs.
My surprise this season was how we all of a sudden became so bland in attack.
Odegaard, Havertz, Trossard, Rice, Partey etc stopped trying to get themselves in shooting positions and taking on more shots like they did in previous seasons.
Odegaard mostly was so disappointing for me in how toothless be had been all season. When Odegaard is on his game our team tends to look so dangerous and beautiful to watch. But when off his game / off form we become very dull and toothless.
In 2021/22 we scored 61 Goals.
In 2022/23 we scored 88 Goals.
In 2023/24 we scored 91 Goals.
This sesosn 2024/25 we scored 69 Goals.
That a massive drop off.
We went back to the 2021/22 levels this season.
Our strength has been “being able to score goals from across the whole team team”. But this season was such a struggle in terms of goal scoring goals, from the first few games of the season to our last game against Southampton. Absolutely struggle to score.
Have we become more predictable and functional. More ponderous and cautious? Etc?
I just can’t understand the complete drop off. 🤔
Adding a competent striker is all well and good, but we need a change in tactics to get the most out of the position.
For example, what is the point of adding a top scorer if they have to drop deeper to help with buildup play?
Why have a dominant central scorer if we continue to build everything up on the wings and rarely if ever through the middle?
I think we have a solid team, just a couple key positions short; striker, midfielder, and winger. The larger issue is how we setup and play; rinse and repeat, no plan B, and we struggle to adapt when teams change tactics after halftime.
I hope we get back to more direct attacking football, and lessen the slow, sideways, possession-based system stifling the creativity of players.
I do concur with a lot in your comment. 👍
Lots of strikers actually drop into midfield to help with build up and still score loads of goals. Harry Kane is the perfect example. They don’t have to do it throughout the game, just in parts.
Sometimes when you face teams that sit deep, it’s virtually impossible to get the ball into the striker. If a striker drops into midfield, a defender will follow him, breaking their defensive organization. When this happens, it’s upon our wingers and attacking midfielders to take advantage of this vacated space. This is how Odegaard, Xhaka, Saka and Martinelli scored lots of goals in those first three moments when Jesus arrived from City.
I agree with you that we lack central penetration and rely heavily on the wings. This needs to change. I believe Zubimendi is exactly the kind of profile who can help us with this. In 22/23 we could play centrally because of Zinchenko and Xhaka. Zubimendi is also the kind of player who can slow down or fasten the tempo of a game depending on the circumstances.
Goonster I don’t fully understand our goal-scoring struggles this season. My theory is that because of the intense nature of our tactics with minimal rest,some of our players were/are burnt out after two previous grueling seasons. Add to that the Euros tournament. This used to happen with Liverpool under Klopp as well.Because of his intense tactics, they would have an excellent season followed by a disappointing season.The disappointing season would be followed by an excellent season and so on… just look at their point tallies over the years.
Players that went deep in the Euros like Rice and Saliba had a slow start and just when they were getting up to speed, injuries struck and we’ve not had stability since. Interestingly, players that didn’t have a summer tournament like Salah, Partey and Timber are having their best seasons. Goes to show just how rest is important to performance. Better rotation and squad depth should help. This is where Pep does better than most.
This article is spot on. If the priority is winning now, then Gyokores is the superior striker.
He is quicker and more explosive around the box and shoots naturally from both sides – left and right.
Sesko has potential to become a good striker but he is too predictable and one-footed. (Predictable and one-footed apply to Odegaard too – need to upgrade attacking midfield options.)
Gyokeres will be a nightmare for premier league defenders.
Thank you Benjamin I agree with you. Gyokeres is ready made and somewhat knows English football while he was at Coventry I think. Having been at Arsenal for 6 years Arteta must have a perfect beginning next season starting from pre season matches lest bluntly said he would be fired too early even before the new year. He of course steadied the sailing at Arsenal and created a competitive team but every thing- patience – has its own limits. Benjamin said it perfect: Instant success!