Arsenal must prioritise signing a backup for Tomiyasu – Who would you suggest?

Takehiro Tomiyasu is money well spent, but we need to start shopping for another right full back. By Sylvester Kwentua

Takehiro Tomiyasu, Japan international and Arsenal defender, is quietly but seriously making his name at Arsenal. Ever since his signing, he has over time, made the right full back his place to lose.

Hector Bellerin is on loan in Spain, and from what I have seen so far about Tomiyasu, Bellerin may never get to play for Arsenal again. If this does happen, I have no qualms about it, but I will surely be worried if we are not planning on getting another right full back that is ready to play in the first team straightaway.

Getting another right full back is necessary, so as to create a healthy competition for the right full back position, just as we have at the left back. If we find ourselves in a situation whereby Tomiyasu gets seriously injured, then the other right full back should be ready to slot easily into that position and do a good job; this is why I insisted that we go for an experienced right full back, who will be ready to slot in.

The good news is that the Arsenal management have also been thinking about this, judging by t ransfer rumours linking Arsenal to one defender or the other. If Arsenal didn’t leak their intentions to get another defender, the media won’t link them to defenders. The media work on the faintest of information, to figure out what a club may actually need.

Family, I am sure Tomiyasu would serve Arsenal well, but there are times he needs to be rested, so that he can function effectively on the long run, and this is why I suggest we start shopping seriously for another defender, just in case Bellerin doesn’t play for Arsenal again. So famz, can we suggest right full back options who are ready for first team football?

We are Arsenal and proud.

Sylvester

