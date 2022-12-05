Arsenal must prove Gary Neville wrong after Jesus injury

Arsenal has been thrown into a mini-crisis after Gabriel Jesus suffered an injury at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Brazilian has been a key player for them this season which earned him a place in the Brazil squad for the competition.

The striker’s injury comes as a shock to Arsenal and it will also be a major blow to them and it brings to mind what Gary Neville had predicted before now.

Mirror Football recalls that the English pundit had predicted that Arsenal will be in big trouble if he ever gets injured.

According to the report, he said: “I think Jesus gets injured, you are done.

“What Jesus has done upfront is that he’s made the team better. They are fantastic really in all departments, Arsenal.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus has been a key player for us and has proven to be one of the best new signings in the Premier League.

The striker will continue to deliver solid performances for us if he stays fit and we back him to return to help us, perhaps sooner than we think.

However, for now, we must find a way to win matches and score goals in his absence and prove we are not a team that relies on one player to deliver.