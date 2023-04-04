Arsenal will prove the doubters wrong when they go to Anfield

The 2022–23 Premier League season is nearing its end. Teams are now competing to escape relegation, others to qualify for European competitions, and Arsenal and Manchester City are keeping each other on their toes to see who will drop out of the Premier League title race.

At the present, Arsenal have every reason to believe they will win the Premier League. They are eight points ahead of Manchester City, who are second in the table but have played one fewer game.

Even if City wins their extra game, they will be 5 points behind Arsenal, but some think Arsenal will lose points. Arsenal’s matchup against Liverpool at Anfield is one in which many think they could lose points.

Gary Neville knows how pivotal the Liverpool game is to Arsenal’s title charge and, ignoring other games in which Arsenal could drop points, says that if Arsenal can beat Liverpool at home next weekend, then they are winning this league title.

“I’m not going to put everything on the Liverpool game, but our manager [Sir Alex Ferguson] used to say if you won at Anfield at this time of year, you would win the league. Quite often, that proved to be the case. If Arsenal go to Anfield and win, I would say definitely it would be their title,” said the ex-Manchester United star on Sky Sports.

Liverpool’s latest big victory at Anfield was against Manchester United a few weeks ago, when they hammered an in-form (at that time) Man United 7-0. I bet Arsenal, considering how dominant they’ve been, wouldn’t be like Manchester United; they’ll go to Anfield and prove doubters wrong with a famous victory over Liverpool, which could go a long way to pushing them closer to winning the league, or if we are to believe Neville, make the 2022-23 league title Arsenal’s to lose.

Daniel O

