Arsenal must put the Anfield Hoodoo to bed on Saturday

Should Arsenal be worried going to Anfield?

As most football fans would know, going away to Anfield has never been easy and is always a tall task of any team, even when Liverpool aren’t at their best, their home record is incredible. They haven’t lost a game at Anfield in years and until this weekend, they haven’t faced anyone who they haven’t been able to score against there either, so coming to Anfield on the weekend and getting a result is going to be hard for Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad.

Arsenal managed to leapfrog over Liverpool this weekend with our win against Brighton, Liverpool dropping points at home to Manchester United in what was a massive win for Arsenal points wise and a massive boost for Mikel Arteta and his side. No offence to United but they haven’t been great this season, and to go to Anfield and get a result was decent and tells me that it can definitely be done and why can’t we do it?

If we manage to win away at Anfield, I think it could be the fire under the rocket that sets us off, an away win at all the “top six” clubs is necessary for us this season if we want to win the title and Anfield would be a perfect start. Liverpool also has a mid-week game against West Ham in the EFL Cup on Wednesday and that could work in our favour completely, with Klopp focusing on the Cup but also with one eye on facing Arsenal, we couldn’t be going to Anfield at a better time.

Due to the EFL cup Liverpool will need to rest and prioritise what they want more and with them already facing a few injuries, it leaves fans wondering what Klopp will do. West Ham aren’t going to go down easy and, in a competition where they know they’ll have to throw the kitchen sink at, Klopp will be left with some big decisions to make that could ultimately go in our favour.

It is Anfield though and Liverpool’s home record isn’t something to take lightly. Although they are competing again with those at the top, in my opinion they’ve also been very lucky to be where they are and that the teams around them have dropped points, because for me they’re still not at their best and if our squad shows up on the weekend, I think we’ve got more than enough quality to walk away with the three points and put a proper mark of dominance down on the table, as we look to finish this year on a strong note.

Should we be worried? I don’t think so, if we go in playing the football we have been, were in with a good chance of walking away with a result. Records are made to be broken and for me, it’s our time to show what we’re made of and truly put the Anfield Hoodoo to bed once and for all.

