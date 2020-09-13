Arsenal must reassess key target following Elneny showing

Arsenal were runaway winners against Fulham in the opening fixture of this season’s Premier League campaign, with Mohamed Elneny thoroughly impressing.

I have personally been a fan of the Egyptian’ previously claiming he wasn’t given a fair shot in his previous stints with the club, and am not surprised at all by his performance.

Elneny has always done the job asked of him, and was overused in an unfavoured centre-back role also, but his best job is always done in the centre of the field.

Elneny’s calm attitude in front of the defence can be a strong force, and while he isn’t one to soak up the praise due to his role, he is one who I have always seen as consistent.

Under Mikel Arteta, I only expect him to progress, and with a consistent role in the team we could finally get the best out of our signing of 2016.

Arsenal are still in need of midfield additions despite the resurgence of Mo, and much of the talk has been that Thomas Partey is our priority, but with Elneny an option for our side, I can’t help but believe that Houssem Aouar has to come first.

The Lyon star is known to be a highly creative ingredient that our team is currently lacking.

Last season, not a single Arsenal central midfielder scored more than one Premier League goal, nor could one boast more than two assists for the entire 38-match campaign, and Elneny is another who will not be bringing much on that front either.

Partey a player who can help out at both ends of the pitch, with 16 goals and seven assists in his 160 La Liga outings thus far, but surely our team is screaming out for someone who is going to be more attack-minded to thrust us forward.

Aouar is expected to cost slightly more than Partey, with Romano claiming he could cost around €10 Million more.

Atlético are still convinced to refuse any negotiation for Thomas [€50m release clause]. OL have turned down swap deals for Aouar and are still pretending €60m as price tag. Top targets, complicated deals. #AFC now need to sell players – also after extending Auba’s contract. 🛑 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 13, 2020

Am I alone in believing that Arsenal needs to add more creativity in the middle, and not another defensive-minded midfielder?

Patrick