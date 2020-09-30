Arsenal must reconsider Shkodran Mustafi stance (Opinion)

Arsenal are supposedly looking to offload Shkodran Mustafi this summer, but that would be a mistake.

Again, this might be another controversial article because a lot of fans are split on their opinion of the German, but with reports coming out of The Sun over the past day or so suggesting that he is looking to leave the club before the close of window on the fifth October as he is not in “Arteta’s plans”. I for one hope this one is just a rubbish rumour!

He is still working to get back to fitness after his latest injury setback, and after Rob Holding, in my eyes, had a 50/50 performance last night I do think that Mustafi adds something more to the back line.

Yes, he is prone to mistakes, we have established that, but he began to have a good run in the team under Arteta and he was unfortunate to get an injury just before the run out in the FA Cup.

Even if Arteta does not use him every single game, he would be a very good back up player to have on the bench, although given our defenders, he deserves to get his place back when he is up to full fitness.

Under Arteta he has improved on his understanding of the game and shows he can fit the philosophy.

One thing we have learned is that any rumour they can create to do with Arsenal, they do, maybe they enjoy the fact that it could unsettle the players and the club or maybe they just get some sense of joy out of creating them, but 80% of the time, they are just that, RUMOURS!

Until Arteta himself comes out and says Mustafi is leaving and not in his plans, I think it is safe to say that he is still our player.

Let’s put it this way, there are a few players that do need to leave but Mustafi is NOT one of them!

Am I alone in thinking Mustafi is better than some of our other options?

Shenel