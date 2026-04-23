Arsenal must respond now or risk losing another title race

Arsenal look as if they are about to lose the title again, and it is extremely painful for the Arsenal community.

Winning our first Premier League title in over 20 years, since the unforgettable 2003/04 Invincibles season under Arsene Wenger, would feel like heaven for all of us Gooners. I am sure everyone would agree with that.

We have come close again this season. For long periods, Arsenal have looked like the most convincing side at the top of the table. This has been one of our strongest campaigns in years, which makes the current situation even harder to take.

Title hopes slipping away again

The recent defeat to Bournemouth, a game many would have expected us to win, has completely shifted the momentum. Performances like that raise serious questions, especially at this stage of the season.

Then came the clash with Manchester City. It was always going to be a difficult game against Pep Guardiola’s side, but Arsenal needed to show resilience. Even a draw could have been enough to keep control of the title race.

Instead, the gap has narrowed, and once again we find ourselves looking over our shoulder. City have the experience, the squad depth, and the belief that comes from winning titles. That is exactly what makes this situation so worrying for Arsenal fans.

Time to show character

This is not the first time Arsenal have been in a strong position and allowed it to slip. That is what makes this moment feel so familiar, and so frustrating.

Mikel Arteta’s side cannot afford for this to become a pattern. The players need to show character, composure, and belief if they are going to take the final step and win the title.

There is still time, but there is no margin for error now. Every remaining game has to be treated like a final. Arsenal must respond immediately and hope that Manchester City drop points along the way.

As difficult as it is to admit, many fans are starting to feel that sense of doubt creeping in again. But this team still has the chance to prove everyone wrong.

Can Arsenal hold their nerve and finally get over the line, or are we about to see another title slip away?

COYG!!!

Reader Opinion: Liam Harding

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