Arsenal must score first to beat Tottenham tomorrow

Arsenal have played 7 games this season with varying success, but there has been one common denominator in every single game. Our first three League defeats saw us fail to find the back of the net once. Our 2 League Cup games were won to nil, and our 2 consecutive League wins were won with clean sheets as well.

So, in every single game only one team has got on the scoresheet, and we will hoping to shut out Tottenham tomorrow to continue this run.

Strangely enough, in all 5 of Tottenham’s League games so far there has also been one team scoring and the loser has ended with zero goals, as evidenced strongly in Spurs’ last two 3-0 derby defeats to Crystal Palace and Chelsea.

After the Chelsea game, even Nuno Santo made that very point: “We have to find the balance.” He told the Standard.

“We have to find the balance in our game. If you want me to talk about the game against Chelsea, all the positives happened in the first half and we can share a lot of things that were okay and for sure the fans were happy.

“In the second half we didn’t do things. We opened ourselves. One concern we have is when we concede first we are not able to react. The team is not strong enough to go and give a good response.”

Thankyou for the advice Nuno! If there is one thing that Arteta has instilled in his new side is that if you keep a clean sheet you will win more games, and this is what we must do tomorrow. With the home supporters behind the team, it would be great to inflict the third 3-0 derby defeat on Tottenham in a row, wouldn’t it just!