Arsenal must sell before they can land their midfield target

Arsenal has plans to return for Lyon midfielder, Houssem Aouar, this summer, but they have to sell before they can sign the Frenchman.
They were linked with a move for him in the last summer transfer window, but couldn’t seal the deal.
They signed Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid, but it wasn’t enough as they finished the campaign outside the European places.
They want to do better next season and have already started targeting a few top players and Aouar is one of them.
ESPN says they want to add him to their squad this summer, but they must sell another midfielder before that.
Arsenal have sent Matteo Guendouzi out on loan to Olympique Marseille while Granit Xhaka is a target for AS Roma.
The Gunners has also declared Lucas Torreira surplus to requirements and the Uruguayan could fetch them some money if he leaves this summer.
Creativity was lacking at Arsenal for much of last season before Martin Odegaard came in on-loan in the last transfer window to help out.
The Norwegian has returned to Real Madrid at the expiry of his loan spell and leaves a huge void at Arsenal.
Aouar can fill this void and the earlier he moves to the Emirates the better it is for all parties.
Administration you have a near impossible task during transfers. Trying to keep readers up to date and getting hammered for rumors, while simultaneously questioned why other rumors aren’t reported.
Anyway, on with the opinions.
Have to sell before buying another midfielder for £25 million?
Yet can chase a £50 million CB when Holding, Gabriel, Mari, Chambers, Saliba on the books?
Have I missed something here? Or is ESPN just trolling, because I don’t believe ESPN have any inside source.
Transfer season gets silly at times, and this certainly has to be that.
It is a well know fact since last year that Arsenal needed to sell / Release before they can buy due to FA law on numbers of foreign and homegrown players you can have . We all saw how some players are left out of been registered for the season due to this fact. So It’s not a new finding, ESPN are just creating another avenue for themselves to have a dig at Arsenal should we not get Aouar for a reduced price or fail to get any of the numerous players that has been linked to Arsenal or people we have in proverbial talked to and ta led bids for.
Mmm arsenal must sell to byt 25mm aouar but they wanted to buy odegaard at 45-50mm…
In the midway we sent good prospects like mavropanos and guendouzy on loan with ridiculously cheap obligition to buy in 1 year Gap…
I’m starting to lose my already low hopes in arsenal, their owners, Edu and arteta