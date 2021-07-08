Arsenal must sell before they can land their midfield target

Arsenal has plans to return for Lyon midfielder, Houssem Aouar, this summer, but they have to sell before they can sign the Frenchman.

They were linked with a move for him in the last summer transfer window, but couldn’t seal the deal.

They signed Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid, but it wasn’t enough as they finished the campaign outside the European places.

They want to do better next season and have already started targeting a few top players and Aouar is one of them.

ESPN says they want to add him to their squad this summer, but they must sell another midfielder before that.

Arsenal have sent Matteo Guendouzi out on loan to Olympique Marseille while Granit Xhaka is a target for AS Roma.

The Gunners has also declared Lucas Torreira surplus to requirements and the Uruguayan could fetch them some money if he leaves this summer.

Creativity was lacking at Arsenal for much of last season before Martin Odegaard came in on-loan in the last transfer window to help out.

The Norwegian has returned to Real Madrid at the expiry of his loan spell and leaves a huge void at Arsenal.

Aouar can fill this void and the earlier he moves to the Emirates the better it is for all parties.