Arsenal must show we can react positively after a depressing defeat

It felt like the ‘Arsenal of old’ on Monday night. by Benedict

Arsenal looked drained and out of ideas on their Monday night football as they got thumped 3-0 by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, a huge blow to our Champions League hopes.

Consistent performers this year Saka, Smith-Rowe and Odegaard didn’t seem at the races and even Mikel Arteta putting on two attackers (Martinelli and Nketiah) for both full backs could not re-ignite the side.

It was possibly one of our worst performances this season as the gunners looked more like Norwich than the exciting team fighting for top four.

What has the international break done to the team?

Conceding to a set-piece for the first Palace goal is a bigger blow than it sounds, reminding me of the ‘old Arsenal’ as it seemed like a defensive area that we have hugely improved on this season, Gabriel missing his header was uncharismatic for the Brazilian.

To make matters worse Thomas Partey, a key player in our recent run of form, unfortunately came off injured in the 72nd minute during the lead up to Zaha’s penalty.

I just really cannot see us beating the likes of Tottenham, Chelsea, West Ham and Manchester United with an in-experienced Lakonga in centre defensive midfield in the business end of this season.

We did have chances to get back into the game with three decent chances from Smith-Rowe, Odegaard and Nketiah’s crossbar attempt, but it really wasn’t our day and to be honest it would’ve felt unfair to snatch three points against a fantastic Crystal Palace team.

We even couldn’t seem to play out from the back well with Viera’s well drilled press.

News of Kieran Tierney needing knee surgery adds to our bad luck as he is suspected to be out for the rest of the season and leaves the boss with a huge issue at left back for some crunch games.

Do we play an out-of-confidence Nuno Tavares or out-of-position Granit Xhaka in this vacant position?

It really shows us the lack of depth that this current Arsenal squad has, it was calling out for some extra investment in January especially with so many key departures and nobody coming back in.

So, with all this negativity, where does it really leave us?

We have lost a place to Sp*rs by goal difference but still hold a game in hand and are technically still favourites, as Arteta said in his post-match interview, we need to “not feel sorry for ourslves”.

After Southampton we are finally expected to have Tomiyasu back which will be a welcome boost since his injury in February.

We will have to hope that Partey’s injury is not too long-term as it is assessed in the next few days, and a re-shuffle of tactics may be coming.

The team is young, and we need this loss to be used as a warning to remind the players of the reality of the situation we are in, far from our goal of top four which will still contain many twists and turns.

Results like this is what makes the Premier League the league the most competitive league in the world and we have this yearly tradition of Crystal Palace beating top four sides.

It is not about the loss it is how we now react, three points against a well-run Brighton on Sunday is the only option.

We have supported the team well during our wins, now we they need our support more than ever after a bad loss, building a winning run before Manchester United, West Ham and Spurs who will all be pushing for that golden fourth spot.

What do you think Gooners?

Benedict