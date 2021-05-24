Arsenal MUST sign a striker this summer

Arsenal are believed to be working on a new contract for Alexandre Lacazette, and I fear this will block any incomings up top.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signed a new three-year deal last summer, and while we could well be open to his departure after his struggles with form on top of his unprofessional timekeeping, I struggle to believe we would find a buyer. His new wage may also mean we’d have a better chance of getting a jackpot at an online casino than finding a suitable buyer for him.

The club does appear to have given assurances to Folarin Balogun that he will be given more opportunities within the first-team, ensuring that he sign a new contract in North London as opposed to accepting one of numerous supposed offers for his signature from other clubs.

While all of the above will surely mean an exit for Eddie Nketiah, be it on loan or a more permanent option, it will also likely mean that we will be going into the new season without a new striker.

Auba’s return to playing centrally this season is definitely a negative for both Balogun and any prospective newcomer, but unless he makes a miraculous return to his former days, I can’t help but fear that Arsenal will suffer yet another mediocre season.

Odsonne Edouard would have been a great option at the price, and I can’t help but believe he is going to be a big hit with his next club (possibly Leicester City).

Without a new striker we will simply be relying on two of Balogun, Aubameyang, Laca and possibly Gabriel Martinelli to step up in the goal department next season, otherwise European football will be a big struggle to earn once again.

We are supposed to be trusting the process, but I didn’t know that meant that we had to believe that the manager will be able to get more out of the same group of players year-in year-out, when they’ve already filled us with enough disappointment for one season…

While my preference was to see the Celtic man come in, we have been linked with the likes of Ivan Toney and Andre Silva also, and while they would be exciting options, I believe either would need time to settle.

Lucas Perez was the last signing that we brought in as a striker, although we soon realised he was more use as a wide-forward, while many of our attempted signings in attack have ended up the same.

While the striker role isn’t one which is talked about as a priority this summer, I certainly believe it to be. Part of our stagnation has been the over-reliance on Auba, and we paid the price for that dearly this season, and I do not want to be entering yet another season with the same two main options in attack.

Have Laca and Auba earned the right to be relied on for another season?

Patrick