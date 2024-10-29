Arsenal MUST start another long winning run now or risk dropping too far behind the leaders

Arsenal need to string together a run of wins after consecutive games of dropping points in the PL.

Arsenal’s latest game against Liverpool at the Emirates ensured we’ll remain winless in the League for just under four weeks before having the opportunity of returning to winning ways against Newcastle next weekend, it’s kind of deceiving given we missed a week of club football through the international break, but it remains a while time nonetheless.

In the last two games, we’ve dropped four points which has seen us now trailing Man City at the top of the summit with five points, it’s way too early in the season to start panicking due to the many twists and turns that will happen over the course of a campaign, however Arsenal need to string together a couple of wins as soon as possible, to not only boost our confidence but to also keep pace and potentially close the gap to City and Liverpool.

A draw was a result we took considering the circumstances, however we wouldn’t want to fall behind Liverpool and City further in the next few games given how difficult it’ll be to go on and win the title if we do so. Dropping points further will mean that we’re dependent on our rivals dropping points themselves along with a flawless run ourselves which might prove to be too much to ask for come the end of the campaign.

To string a run, we have to start with a win first, but our next game is yet another tricky encounter in this unforgiving schedule. We’ll pay a visit to Newcastle at the weekend and any run will start from a win there, the Gunners have everything to win that game regardless of our absentees which will be very crucial in kick-starting a run of wins for the Arsenal.

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

