Arsenal can’t just rely on the defence and must start scoring goals soon….

We are two matchdays into the new Premier League season, but the competitive edge is already being seen. Arsenal, Manchester City, and Brighton are the only teams with a perfect record, all collecting six points.

Brighton are at the top of the league due to their much btte goal difference (+6). Gooners would have wanted their team to be on top; however, Arsenal just winning by a goal in their two games leaves them with a lesser goal difference (+2). It is a concern that Arsenal scored less against teams they ought to be ruthless against.

These narrow wins may give the Gooners doubts that they’ll comfortably beat top sides like Manchester City (+4) when they meet, and they will also have the Champions League to deal with, with the draw for the Group Stages are at the end of this month.

Gabriel Jesus’ injury may have impacted Arsenal’s goalscoring. And if so, Mikel Arteta may need to develop a strategy for his team to score more goals. The league title race this time around could be tighter than ever.

Arsenal doesn’t want to lose the title race again, and having a good goal difference is one way to do so. After the 1-0 Crystal Palace win, Arteta was asked if his team was performing at the desired level, to which he answered, “No, because we have to put the ball in the net more often, especially with the dominance we are having in games.

“But that’s the most difficult thing in football, so if you don’t do that, you have to do the other part, which is be extremely solid.

“We were last week, and we were again today with the chances we conceded. Let’s keep playing better and evolving.”

But one day we will definitely have to find our scoring boots. Scraping through with one-goal wins still give us three points but hardly gives us confidence of a good season ahead…

Darren N

