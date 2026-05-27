Arsenal Must Stay Grounded Ahead Of Huge PSG Final Test

Arsenal will play in their first Champions League final in 20 years, with a historic fourth Double up for grabs, and I’m genuinely concerned for them!

Winning the Premier League for the first time in 22 years on Tuesday night, after Manchester City slipped up in a 1-1 draw at AFC Bournemouth, still hasn’t sunk in yet. It was truly one of the best days of my life. However, Europe is a completely different stage.

If Arsenal beat PSG on Saturday, they’ll earn themselves the “Immortals” tag by going 15 games undefeated in the competition. But Luis Enrique’s side must not be taken lightly. Looking back at the Gunners’ previous meetings against PSG since 1994, it’s clear how rarely we have faced them until recent seasons, with Arsenal only enjoying limited success in the fixture overall.

Arsenal Cannot Ignore Last Season’s Lessons

Regardless of the history, Arsenal were firmly beaten last year when PSG knocked us out of the semi-finals 3-1 on aggregate. We struggled to create clear openings across both legs, while PSG looked dangerous whenever they moved forward.

After Ousmane Dembélé scored a devastating strike just four minutes into the first leg at the Emirates, the French champions controlled large periods of the tie and showed exactly why they remain one of Europe’s elite sides.

If Arsenal are not careful, history could repeat itself, even though Mikel Arteta’s side have conceded just six goals in Europe this season, an incredible record in itself. In stark contrast, PSG have been one of the competition’s most dangerous attacking teams throughout this Champions League campaign.

Arsenal Must Keep Their Feet On The Ground

Sunday’s season finale also showed how difficult Arsenal have found it recently in front of goal. Even though the title had already been wrapped up, the Gunners only edged past Crystal Palace 2-1 despite Palace arriving in poor league form.

That does not mean Arsenal cannot beat PSG. Of course they can. But anyone expecting an easy night in Budapest is underestimating the size of the challenge ahead.

The Gunners must remain grounded. We cannot let our historic league triumph distract us from the task still to come on Saturday night.

What do you think, Gooners? Are Arsenal rightfully favourites, or are fans underestimating PSG ahead of the Champions League final?

Liam Harding

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