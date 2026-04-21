Arsenal must stay united as the title race tightens

Collectively and individually, I saw enough from the Gunners at the Etihad to hope that our season will not now simply crumble. No one can accuse Arsenal of going missing or playing with fear on Sunday.

Yet consecutive league defeats have now put Man City’s title destiny back into their own hands and left us with little room for error in the title race.

The Emirates Has a Huge Role to Play

The one advantage Pep Guardiola has over Mikel Arteta is that core members of his group know how to get over the line.

If our rivals win on Wednesday, we will no longer be top of the table. On an evening when Burnley could be relegated, the visitors will hope the Clarets go through the motions and the floodgates open.

What those lucky enough to be at the Emirates this weekend have to do is try to put their nerves to one side. The squad’s fate is still in their own hands, but what they do not have is momentum or confidence. In other words, they need our help.

The majority inside that stadium have the same fear of failure as the players. When you are so close to achieving something that has not been done in 22 years, tension is natural.

One Result Can Change Everything

If the Bournemouth fixture was an example of how we will cope with the stress in the next month, then it could not have gone worse. It was surreal how talented individuals could not do the basic things with the ball.

They were looking for the crowd to lift their self-belief, yet nothing on the pitch happened to raise the noise levels.

It is a vicious cycle.

Eddie Howe will be telling Newcastle it will not take much for panic to spread around the ground.

Our manager is not going to change his ethos. With five Premier League fixtures left, the style of football is not suddenly going to become entertaining, and our team has lost its confidence.

What is great about sport is that one game can change the mood. We might all have to put our opinions to one side and for 90 minutes be that 12th man.

It would be counterproductive not to.

Dan Smith