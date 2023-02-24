Arsenal must stop conceding first – Merson states the obvious as usual

After a week off, Arsenal must do one thing this weekend: travel to King Power Stadium and defeat Leicester City. Leicester are coming off a 3-0 defeat to Manchester United and will be eager to come back, but that will be too much to expect given that they face an in-form Arsenal side that has thrashed almost every Premier League opponent that has stood in their way.

Paul Merson thinks the Gunners are in for another exciting weekend if they do two things. First, he says Arteta needs to talk a game plan over with his squad to figure out how to transition from defending to attacking and back when necessary. Second, he advises his old team to abandon the bad practise of conceding first, which kills their game.

“Arsenal are the team to watch right now. Arteta’s side seem to get a little nervous on occasion, and they’re a bit caught in between wanting to be defensively solid and going all-out in attack,” said Merson in his Sportskeeda column.

“They should ideally score the first goal, and if they do that, they’ll play their best football for the rest of the game. But they haven’t been doing that much in recent games, and that’s what has led to them being shaky at the back because the nerves start to show.

“I expect Arsenal to come out on top in an entertaining game.”

Even after their comeback victory over Aston Villa, some Premier League fans are skeptical. This weekend, they can remove these concerns by beating Leicester. A victory over Leicester would bring Arsenal one step closer to achieving what every Gooner desires: a Premier League title triumph.

But I’m sure Arteta will be listening closely to Merson’s advice!

Darren N

