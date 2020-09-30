Arsenal must stop doing this one thing or suffer the consequence (Opinion)

This is the one thing that I thought Mikel Arteta would come in and change at Arsenal, and he has not. Can he not see that playing out from the back is costing us, and putting us under added pressure that we just don’t need. We cannot handle it!
When will the team realise that we are not Barcelona or Bayern Munich! The difference between us and those two teams is that they manage to play out from the back without losing the ball, but we just cannot play out from the back especially not with Leno in goal!
I wish Arteta would change this and tell the boys to stop doing this! With a player of Aubameyang’s quality up front, why wouldn’t you just boot the ball long and hope for the best? I know that is not the Arsenal way, but given how that has not boded well for us in recent years, maybe it is time for change and to switch some things up!
It is clear that the more we play out from the back, the more we get pressed and lose possession. We are already shaky at the back at times, both in defence and with Leno in goal and Arsenal being Arsenal, instead of trying to take that pressure away from themselves, just play into their opponents’ hands.
I thought Arteta coming in would change that one aspect, but he seems to encourage it and for what reason I do not know!
I hate it when they try and play out from the back, especially against pressing opposition like Liverpool, it won’t ever work and the quicker they see that the better it will be!
If they keep going like they do though it won’t be long before the issue becomes more apparent! Gooners?
You lost me at”boot the ball long and hope for the best”…
Go and support another team then because thats Artetas style.
another article just to have a pop at Leno
We have scored some pretty goals from playing from the back under arteta. It will definitely continue and the goal lacazette scored against liverpool started from the back. Hitting the ball forward always won’t allow you control the ball… however, there are times you just hit it long.
Another article done for the sake of it. Playing from the back is here to stay and we trust MA to make it a success. Feel free to keep “hating” it. One game and it’s all doom and gloom! Text book definition of a fickle fan. Football’s evolving, no more route one football I’m sure we’re gonna make it work. pep struggled in his first season, did he abandon his philosophy? No. I trust the manager 100% knowing fully that it’s gonna be tough and painful at times.
You’re right, it’s been a total disaster!
All it’s done is get us 5 wins in 10 against top teams, made us competitive in every one of those games. It’s one us two trophies, and got us into Europe. It’s won us 3 out of our opening four games this season. All this in under 12 months, and barely any of the team is even Arteta’s.
“We are already shaky at the back at times, both in defence and with Leno in goal”
I never realize we’ve always been shaky when it comes to the keeper in goal.
Well, go support West From if you’re tired of watching us play from the back.
You weren’t complaining when we were scoring goals with it.
You forgot against Liverpool it’d definitely be different because of their high press
I think there is a point here. Yes, the modern game is swinging towards playing out from the back but we also need to have defenders that are very very comfortable doing this. Against Liverpool, a hard pressing team (and others like that) will cause us problems. If Aterta wants to keep this format its OK, but he must have the players to do this comfortably. Yes, I don’t like the long balls out either, but once in a while, it may have to be applied. Let us keep hoping for the best, learn lessons now and grow stronger.
I suggeat that one look back at how UE’s team played out from the back, compared to MA’s for starters.
Then look at the players UE had available at any one time, compared to the ones MA now has… a fully fit Tierney and Holding, Gabriel and Salibas.
I would also say that we do occasionally use the direct route, but I see that as MA letting his players use some common sense and not being frightened to express themselves in any given situation – its how MA wants to play the game and, to date, he has been vindicated.