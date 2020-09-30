Arsenal must stop doing this one thing or suffer the consequence (Opinion)

This is the one thing that I thought Mikel Arteta would come in and change at Arsenal, and he has not. Can he not see that playing out from the back is costing us, and putting us under added pressure that we just don’t need. We cannot handle it!

When will the team realise that we are not Barcelona or Bayern Munich! The difference between us and those two teams is that they manage to play out from the back without losing the ball, but we just cannot play out from the back especially not with Leno in goal!

I wish Arteta would change this and tell the boys to stop doing this! With a player of Aubameyang’s quality up front, why wouldn’t you just boot the ball long and hope for the best? I know that is not the Arsenal way, but given how that has not boded well for us in recent years, maybe it is time for change and to switch some things up!

It is clear that the more we play out from the back, the more we get pressed and lose possession. We are already shaky at the back at times, both in defence and with Leno in goal and Arsenal being Arsenal, instead of trying to take that pressure away from themselves, just play into their opponents’ hands.

I thought Arteta coming in would change that one aspect, but he seems to encourage it and for what reason I do not know!

I hate it when they try and play out from the back, especially against pressing opposition like Liverpool, it won’t ever work and the quicker they see that the better it will be!

If they keep going like they do though it won’t be long before the issue becomes more apparent! Gooners?

Shenel