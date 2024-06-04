Arsenal must stop haggling and pay Sesko’s release clause quickly or lose out to Chelsea

Arsenal must act quickly to land Benjamin Sesko, or they will face a recurrence of the Mykhailo Mudryk transfer saga. Multiple reports suggest that the North Londoners believe the RB Leipzig striker is the perfect fit for them.
Some Gooners have even gone ahead to do a thorough analysis of Sesko, concluding that the Austrian is an excellent addition to Arteta’s project. Though he is still a rough diamond that needs to be polished, he has everything it takes to be a top striker. He is physically and technically gifted, with a flair for scoring goals.
Arsenal could potentially sign him for his £55 million release clause. It was rumoured last weekend that Arsenal had offered £47 million for his services, but that was certainly insufficient. According to Give Me Sport, they must respond quickly with another offer (or just activate the player’s release clause) or lose the transfer race, as they did with Mudryk.
Arsenal were interested in signing Mudryk during the 2023 winter transfer window, and like Sesko, the Ukrainian reportedly said yes to the Gunners. Arsenal struggled to reach the winger’s asking price, and unfortunately for them, Chelsea was willing to pay it, beating them to the deal.
Now, Chelsea is apparently interested in signing Sesko this summer, despite the fact that he may have agreed to join Arsenal.
Arsenal must not let another team beat them to the signing of a player they know how to recruit (by activating the release clause). If Sesko is the player they want, they must be brave and go all out to sign him. It is about time Mikel Arteta got what he wants without all the haggling..
Daniel O
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS!please contact us through this link…
I think Sesko is Slovenian.
Does anyone think Chelsea are a credible destination after the last few seasons?
Look at Mudryk for example, a bit part player rarely starting and scoring only a handful of goals.
I would like to think Sesko has been keeping an eye on what has been happening in the PL over the last few seasons. He definitely would get gametime with Arsenal rotating with Havertz and working with Arteta to improve his game.
Not only that Arsenal are in a stronger position than anytime since the invincibles season, the squad is almost complete. Why would any ambitious footballer not want to come to a club that is on the verge of great things as opposed to one that just treats players as commodities having blown £1bn to finish 6th.
It seems like it’s going to a very quiet transfer window for most teams, it’s like a game of cat and mouse. Maybe it could be the euros approaching and the players want to focus 💯 on the competition, then sort out their futures after the tournament.
Thanks @TH14. If Sesko joining Chelsea like Mudryk will lead to us signing another Trossard, then he’s free to be led to the Bridge. The risk of overpaying these players who are even new to the Premier League justifies our cautious approach.
Ben Sesko is coming home. He knows where he belongs.
Plenty of time to find the right striker. Sesko still has much to prove IMO. That’s not to say he’s not right for us. I just don’t think we need to rush. I would still rather have a proven goal scorer though. Osimhen would still be my preference in that regard. However, Edu and Mikel always look for players with the right mentality, attitude and ability to adapt to the EPL. It’s not always about the stats. For this reason I can see any incoming striker not happening too soon unless they are completely sure he will fit into the Arsenal way of things. Do any of these players seem like the ideal fit? Time will tell I guess. One thing’s for sure, I don’t want to see Tomiyasu leave. I also don’t want to see ESR leave but in his defense, he just doesn’t get much game time under MA.
I am sure Sesko will lead Arsenal to glory and Arsenal must do everything to sign him. He is a very talented striker, young and pacy and will help Arsenal win titles.