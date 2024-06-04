Arsenal must stop haggling and pay Sesko’s release clause quickly or lose out to Chelsea

Arsenal must act quickly to land Benjamin Sesko, or they will face a recurrence of the Mykhailo Mudryk transfer saga. Multiple reports suggest that the North Londoners believe the RB Leipzig striker is the perfect fit for them.

Some Gooners have even gone ahead to do a thorough analysis of Sesk o, concluding that the Austrian is an excellent addition to Arteta’s project. Though he is still a rough diamond that needs to be polished, he has everything it takes to be a top striker. He is physically and technically gifted, with a flair for scoring goals.

Arsenal could potentially sign him for his £55 million release clause. It was rumoured last weekend that Arsenal had offered £47 million for his services, but that was certainly insufficient. According to Give Me Sport , they must respond quickly with another offer (or just activate the player’s release clause) or lose the transfer race, as they did with Mudryk.

Arsenal were interested in signing Mudryk during the 2023 winter transfer window, and like Sesko, the Ukrainian reportedly said yes to the Gunners. Arsenal struggled to reach the winger’s asking price, and unfortunately for them, Chelsea was willing to pay it, beating them to the deal.

Now, Chelsea is apparently interested in signing Sesko this summer, despite the fact that he may have agreed to join Arsenal.

Arsenal must not let another team beat them to the signing of a player they know how to recruit (by activating the release clause). If Sesko is the player they want, they must be brave and go all out to sign him. It is about time Mikel Arteta got what he wants without all the haggling..

