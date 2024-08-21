Arsenal must stop loaning players, and definitely not Aaron Ramsdale

Arsenal used to use the loan mark for player development. Now it’s just a method to reduce their wage bill .
If you think you have read that too many times over the years – it’s because you have . Under the current regime you can name almost an entire squad who have had their contracts ripped up or were loaned out while their deals expired .
I don’t blame Mikel Arteta. The Koronke Family should have made it part of the job specification that the successful candidate gets the best out of the resources he inherits . Our manager has been allowed to think that washing your hands off talent the moment they don’t suit his ethos is standard procedure
In recent transfer markets interested parties have played poker with the Gunners . We show our cards to the public by not even pretending an individual has a future in North London and aware of our willingness to release players . Buyers call our bluff by refusing to submit an offer knowing eventually we will simply give them away to save paying a salary .
That’s why only a permanent transfer should be accepted for Aaron Ramsdale or at the very least an obligation to buy with any loan deal .
Rightly or wrongly it’s been clear since last September that the keeper wasn’t considered first choice anymore . Lies were made up by his boss such as the position being rotated and that goalies might even be subbed as a tactical decision. Some Gooners believed this , others felt their intelligence was insulted.
So for nearly a year Edu had time to line up an alternative for the 26 year old knowing he’s too good to be asked to be an understudy .
This is Edu’s job !
A role he gets paid thousands of pounds a week to do !
In a world where everyone talks off record , we shouldn’t be two weeks away from deadline day with Ramsdale’s future not clear.
Set an asking price and if not met, keep him at the Emirates. Stop giving away players !
We can no longer hide behind players being paid over the odds by the previous set up.
Arteta and Edu were in power when Ramsdale accepted a contract extension and pay rise in 2023. Why that was granted when they were investing in Raya that very summer remains bizarre business .
According to his father, Ramsdale was never told why he was dropped or what areas of his game he needs to work on
It’s believed Wolves want to borrow the England International for the season with only the option to buy . Yet even if he increases his value at the Molinouex he would return with 12 months left on his deal, making it even more unlikely for any kind of fee .
We do have the right to extend his stay to another year but what would be the point?
Even if he did well on loan it wouldn’t change his chances of playing under Arteta..
At a time where it seems like we have to raise funds we can’t still be loaning out players anymore.
Dan
If Wolves just want to loan Ramsdale without any obligation to buy him, Arsenal had better wait for another offer
Ramsdale will also help us with the homegrown quota, unless Arteta wants a towering GK with a better aerial ability
It makes no sense to loan Ramsdale he is a quality keeper and not even to any top6 wolves? Ramsdale for sale or for keep.
Ramsdale is a very good GK
But I guess Arteta wants a bigger one whose abilities aren’t similar to Raya, hence Joan Garcia
I don’t think a loan would make sense, because we would have to buy a replacement but also keeping him on the bench doesn’t help either. If the situation does turn into a mess, as the signs are showing then Arteta/Edu need to take the full blame. Apparently one of the assistance coaches then did advised Aterta against signing Raya, as it didn’t make sense to replace Ramsdale and he didn’t listen.
My understanding of the situation, is Arsenal would prefer to sell outright and If a loan is sanctioned they would demand £6mil. Also we need to take note of the fact that though Ramsdale’s contract runs until 2026 it has an option to extend to 2027 meaning it has 3 years left.
Let’s not judge the situation based on transfer romours, let’s rather wait for it to conclude then we can talk.
I am not against loans, it all depends on the fees. If there are no decent bids then loaning him makes a lot of sense especially if we can pick up £5 million. It gets him playing and other clubs interested.
With hindsight (always a great thing, but fairly obvious in this case), Arsenal should have sold Ramsdale when they brought in Raya last summer. Selling Ramsdale then would have meant he was (still) a first-choice keeper and would probably have attracted more offers to buy and at a better price. Trying to retain two first choice keepers was never going to work really as one always had to prevail over the other.
By delaying, Arsenal has effectively said to potential buyers now: “Ramsdale is a clear second choice keeper here, but we still want first choice keeper money for him”. Little surprise then that there hasn’t been that much interest.
Arsenal now appears to be in the worst of both worlds – they can’t sell Ramsdale (so far, anyway), but, of course, they can’t get a replacement for him unless they sell him. With only nine days left in the window and counting things are getting very tight to pull off any “double deal” like that.
I feel sorry for Ramsdale. Obviously if he stays now his international prospects will almost certainly diminish further because of lack of consistent first team football (playing in a few cups won’t cut it). He’s therefore likely to become quite disgruntled by the end of this season and, unfortunately, he’s hardly going to be a more attractive proposition to potential buyers by then anyway.
If no offer then keep him. Loan not beneficial. He’s a good keeper,should be #1 somewhere but if no suitable offer he’s a great #2 for cup games. £6m loan is not beneficial to the club. Considering we refused £25m for Nkeiteah which I think is totally crazy. Ramsdales contracted to us. He’s ours.
Arsenal have created their own problems in my opinion.
Simply madness to give both Nketiah and Nelson 6 figure weekly salaries; based on what, hope? Ramsdale gets a pay raise while they are bringing in Raya his replacement?
“Preserving their value” is an often cited reason. I would ask what value?
Nketiah and Nelson have both struggled to show much of anything. They don’t get much playing time because they produce so little.
Ramsdale has the best value of the 3, so we will see what happens with him.
Arteta and Edu have done excellent with some players, but have been absolutely amateurish with others. Happens with other managers and other clubs, hopefully lessons learned and we can move forward.
I agree with your point about Nketiah and Nelson – it’s reported that they earn £100k and £120k respectively a week. Although Forest – probably the last hope in this window – may be interested in Nketiah, I don’t think there’s much going on with Nelson currently.
I think it’s unlikely that Arsenal will sell Ramsdale by 30 August unless something drastic happens. Unfortunately, after another season playing in the domestic cups, he’ll be worth less come summer 2025, of course.
Funny thing the author of this post was questioning the club for being firm in their valuation of Nketiah and rejecting Marseille’s low ball offer.Hypocrisy ? Ignorance?I wonder what this author feels or thinks now that the club seems to have received an acceptable package for Eddie going by the reports.
While we can acknowledge that the club has not been perfect in transfer dealings, we should also acknowledge that we are not privy to all the details and information about these transfers. For the most part we are usually speculating.
PS : I think Edu has done relatively well in this transfer window. £4 m for Bierith, £7 m obligation for Tavares, £ 34 m for ESR, £3.4 m for Norton-Cuffy and potentially £ 30 m for Nketiah seems like good business to me.
OM’s second offer was reported to have been £23m for Nketiah. Forest is reported to have offered a little over £25m for him. That’s a small improvement of course, but if Arsenal needs the money to finance another purchase, then taking OM’s second offer a few weeks ago would have given them more time to negotiate a deal (for a striker/winger, whatever).
Even if Arsenal gets a little more money for Nketiah now who knows whether they’ll be able to negotiate another deal before the deadline.
I wouldn’t know about Arteta’s job specs, but I’d say he did make a pretty good job of the inherited “resources” by winning the FA cup and getting us to where we are now.
Edu hasn’t really proved himself TBH, and I suspect he’s too close to some players agents and could even be sometimes conflicted, although Josh/Lewis should be aware of this shouldn’t they!?