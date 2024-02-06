Arsenal must surely extend Jorginho’s contract for one more year?

Should Arsenal extend Jorginho’s contract in the summer?

Our Italian maestro Jorginho walked away with the Man Of The Match Award against Liverpool on the weekend after what was an unbelievable performance from our midfielder. Since joining the Gunners, he probably hasn’t played as much as he would have liked but when he has got the opportunity to play, he never disappoints. The game against Liverpool was no different, but with his contract coming to an end in the summer with the option to extend by 12 months, would you give him another year at the club?

Joining Arsenal on January deadline day last year for only £12 Million on an 18-month contact from rivals Chelsea seems like a steal now, but at the time many fans and myself had questions. We had just tried to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton but after a few failed attempts, turned their attention to Jorginho at Chelsea and manged to agree a deal with our rivals for the midfielder.

The 31-year-old started off life at Arsenal as a regular in the team and was putting in impressive performances consistently and became an important part of last season’s squad. He really started to look comfortable in pre-season in America last year and since then has looked great whenever called upon.

Scoring his first goal for the club in our 6-0 win over RC Lens in our return to The Champions League this season when he stepped up to the spot just before full time and smashed the ball into the bottom left-hand corner of the net. Since then, he’s spent a lot of time on the bench while Rice and Havertz have begun to get regular games over him in the midfield, but recently Arteta seems to be trusting him a bit more and he’s started to get some more minutes. Assisting Gabriel Martinelli’s goal against Crystal Palace in January that saw us walk away 5-0 winners.

Although he isn’t always the first player to be picked, he consistently puts in good performances and is able to bring a sense of security to our midfield that I don’t think we get from any other player. He’s got a defensive mind set but is good at bringing the ball forward and finding teammates in space to pass into.

His contract runs out in just a few months and personally I think we would be stupid not to extend it by at least the 12 months that we’re able to. When he’s not playing, he’s a great squad player and I think his experience is necessary in a team like ours that has so many young talents, he somewhat balances things out and as long as he’s happy to, I think we should be keeping him.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Do you want Jorginho to stay at the club for another 12 months at least? Or do you think we should move him on?

Daisy Mae

