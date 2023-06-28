Arsenal must swoop for “world-class potential” Dutch star to cap off our brilliant transfer window

If you thought Arsenal would be done with their midfield revolution if they got their hands on Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, and Romeo Lavia, then you need to hear the latest about Xavi Simons.

After leaving PSG for PSV last summer, Simons turned into a world-class playmaker. He went on to scoop the Eredivisie Golden Boot with 19 goals and not just, and he was second for goal-creating actions with 1.06 chances per 90 minutes and also managed 148 ball carries, which also showed his ability to progress the ball forward to create chances and score goals.

PSG are considering activating the €6 million buyback clause they inserted in his exit deal, but the 20-year-old isn’t keen on returning to the French capital, even though he wants to leave PSV.

The Dutch side is not keen on letting their star man leave; they’re willing to offer him the Captaincy. But it feels like Xavi’s head has turned. He is keen on moving to another top club.

The Gunners know the La Masia graduate’s wish and consider him a bargain buy this summer. Thus, Xavi could follow Rice, Havertz, and Lavia through the Arsenal transfer window. With his swoop, Arteta will not only have Saka as the next great thing in world football, he’ll also have Xavi, whom Rafael van der Vaart says has world-class potential.

“Simons has world-class potential. I look at the potential. How good can someone become in the future? With Xavi Simons, everything makes me very happy,” the Real Madrid legend told Voetbal International.

“There are always smarties walking around who say, yes, nice against RKC, but he didn’t show it against Sevilla. Believe me, in a few years we will all say, “How nice that we can use this boy for the Dutch national team.”

If Arsenal can secure Simons’ services on top of our top targets, Arsenal’s success will be secured for many years into the future….

Sam P

