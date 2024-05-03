Arsenal must treat the Bournemouth game like it is the World Cup Final

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad will welcome Bournemouth to The Emirates tomorrow in what is a extremely important game for Arsenal and the manager. The last few times we have faced off against Bournemouth, we’ve had positive results, but as the pressure to win continues to build on the shoulders of Arteta’s players, it does make you a bit nervous and just hope we can walk away with a good result.

With three games left to play, this game could be the one that gives us that extra boost to finish off the season on a high. Unfortunately, we’ve let the title race go out of our hands and even if we do win the last three games, City have a game in hand and unless they drop points in one of their last 4 games, Arsenal won’t win it, but football is full of surprises and we have to treat the game against Bournemouth like a World Cup final.

If we can walk away with a good result and a confident, dominant performance, I think that could give us the extra boost we need to then go and beat Manchester United at Old Trafford, and then finish off the season with a win over the Toffee’s at The Emirates. Thee good news is that the betting firms are making Arsenal very hot 2/9 favourites, with the Cherries at a juicy 14/1, and you may even get better prices if you check out some crypto bookmakers. The draw is also well priced at 7/1 if you think Bournemouth could make it hard for us.

Something about this game just feels special to me, Man City aren’t likely to drop points but as I said, its football, crazier stuff has happened and we need to be prepared and put everything we have on the pitch in the remaining games to at least leave us with a chance.

Bournemouth have had a very good season and find themselves safe midtable. They’ll come to The Emirates with no pressure and nothing to lose. They’ve managed to pull off a few great results this season and I’m sure they’d love nothing more than to come to our home and take away the points, and they’ve got players with more than enough quality to do that. The Cherries won’t be afraid and will be looking to spoil the party, something we cannot allow to happen.

Dominic Solanke has been incredible this season and will be a huge task for our defence to handle, we need to find a way to shut the service to him down and keep solid at the back. We can’t afford anything but to walk away with the three points and with Solanke being in such great form this season, he’s more than capable of punishing us.

Hopefully we can walk away with a dominant performance and the confidence to take us into the big match against United next week, it’s a must win and we can’t afford anything less than 3 points.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?