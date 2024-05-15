Arsenal must trigger target’s release clause before Euro 2024

Arsenal is one of the clubs keen on Bayer Leverkusen full-back Jeremie Frimpong after his fine season for the German club.

Frimpong has been one of the players Xabi Alonso has propelled to new heights at the Bundesliga club this season, and the Dutchman is wanted across Europe.

Leverkusen knows they face a fight to keep him, but they want him to stay, especially after Alonso decided to stay.

Arsenal likes the way Frimpong plays, and the Gunners would love to have him in their squad for next season.

Luckily, he has a release clause that will end all complications if Mikel Arteta’s side or any suitor wants to sign the former Celtic star.

However, a report in Sport Bild reveals there is an expiration date on the release clause.

If no team pays the clause before it expires, Leverkusen is at liberty to charge them any fee it likes.

The report claims the clause is worth around €40 million. However, it expires before Euro 2024, so Arsenal has limited time.

Frimpong has been in fantastic form, but he plays as a wingback and might not do well on our team since we only play with fullbacks.

