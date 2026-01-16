“Arsenal must turn up” Merson predicts Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

Arsenal face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League this weekend, in what represents another demanding fixture for the Gunners as the season progresses. While on paper it may appear a favourable matchup, games of this nature often require full focus and discipline, particularly for a team chasing the league title.

Mikel Arteta is guiding a strong Arsenal side that has shown throughout the campaign that it is capable of winning the league. Their performances so far have justified that belief, and they have built momentum through consistent results. Arsenal have enjoyed a positive season up to this point, and expectations are high that they can continue collecting victories as pressure increases at the top of the table.

Title race leaves no room for error

There is currently a healthy gap between Arsenal and Manchester City, but that advantage can quickly disappear. A small run of dropped points would immediately bring City back into contention. With the champions chasing closely, Arsenal cannot afford complacency and must approach every match with the same intensity, particularly fixtures that appear winnable.

Matches against teams lower in the table can often prove deceptive. Forest is considered levels below Arsenal in terms of squad quality, but sides in their position often play with freedom and determination. With little to lose, Forest will see this as a major opportunity to test themselves and potentially spring an upset. Arsenal must therefore be cautious and professional to avoid unnecessary mistakes.

Merson warns of potential danger

The fixture is a significant one for Forest, who traditionally relish games against top sides. These occasions allow them to showcase resilience and physicality, attributes that can disrupt even the strongest opponents if concentration levels drop.

Despite that, former Arsenal player Paul Merson expects the Gunners to come through the test successfully. Speaking via Metro Sports, he said, “This game is a potential banana skin for the Gunners. These are the kind of games that win you the league, not the one against Liverpool at home!

“Arsenal must turn up and perform in a game they are expected to win. If their attitude isn’t right, they will be up against from the start. I expect them to take care of the result quite comfortably.”

For Arsenal, this match is about maintaining standards and proving they can handle the pressure that comes with leading the title race.