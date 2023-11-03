Arsenal must “use the pain” of losing to help beat Newcastle

The feeling that comes with losing is something the Gooners have started forgetting, having lost only once this season (versus Lens in the Champions League). Unfortunately on Wednesday night, that’s a feeling they had to experience again as they lost 3-1 to West Ham in a Carabao 4th round clash.

The match was played, and it ended as it ended. There’s nothing that can be done about it. What Arteta and his boys can only do now is look forward to their next fixtures.

Up next for them is a clash with Newcastle at Saint James Park. The Gunners may have lost in the Carabao Cup, but they haven’t yet lost in the league. When they play Newcastle, the desire should be for them to hold on to their unbeaten run by grinding out a win, because a loss won’t do them justice. It could see them lose the grip in the title race.

That said, what can we expect from the Newcastle versus Arsenal clash? Mikel Arteta says we can expect his side to be at their best to win. He wants them to channel the pain that they felt after losing to West Ham to dispatch the Magpies on their home turf. Arteta said, “Obviously, the game started pretty well for us, we had total control, but the goal changes a lot of things, and even though I didn’t think it was a goal, it’s not an excuse for the rest of the performance.

“For sure, we have to use the pain that we’ve felt today to make sure that we’re on our best again on Saturday because that’s what’s going to be required to win.

“But it’s also a good experience to feel the pain, and when we’re not at our best, the performance has to be very different to compete and to earn the right to win the game.”

Newcastle were in form last season but couldn’t manage to pick up a win over the Gunners; they drew 0-0 at the Emirates and lost 2-0 at Saint James Park. With the injury struggles they are currently having — Aleksandr Isak, Harvey Barnes, Sven Botman, and Jacob Murphy are all out — plus the suspended Sandro Tonali, Arsenal should be able to continue our unbeaten record.

