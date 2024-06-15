Arsenal must wait until the end of the Euros to know if they can sign Serie A star

Arsenal will have to wait until the end of the Euros to determine if they can sign Federico Chiesa, who they have added to their shopping list.

Chiesa has been among Europe’s top attackers for some time, although he has faced challenges fitting into Juventus’ outgoing manager’s system.

The forward is now expected to depart the club after Euro 2024, with an earlier report from Tuttojuve naming Arsenal as one of the Premier League clubs keen on acquiring him.

Despite Arsenal already having several wingers, Chiesa offers a different profile that interests Mikel Arteta.

Journalist Rudy Galetti has revealed on his X account that Chiesa’s future will remain unresolved until the conclusion of Euro 2024. The player is focused on aiding his country in defending their title in Germany and will only consider discussing a move or a new contract after the tournament ends.

Chiesa has just one season remaining on his contract, and if he does not extend it, Juventus may opt to sell him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Chiesa is one of the finest attackers in Europe, and we will watch him as he plays for Italy at Euro 2024 to determine if he is good enough for our team.

