Arsenal must win a major trophy this season or he should expect to be sacked

What should be the expectation for Arsenal this season? by Vivek Julka

After nearly £700 million spent and four years on the job, it is time for Mikel Arteta to win a major trophy for Arsenal this season. If not, he should be sacked.

This is a big season for Arteta as there is much more of an expectation to challenge on all fronts this season, especially after our bottlejob last season as we were top for 93% of the season. And so there should be at a big club like Arsenal.

The fanbase should demand success this season as we have spent three quarters of a billion pounds now under this manager. Also, this December, will mark four full years since Arteta became manager. That is more than enough time and money to warrant a major trophy.

We have spent over £200 million this window. It is good we got our deals done early. Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber are good signings. David Raya will not be a bad signing either as he will provide competition for Ramsdale who has been bit shaky in pre-season and also in our capitulation at the back-end of last season.

Although, I think that we still need a proper number nine as Jesus is not prolific, this is the choice Arteta has made currently. He decided to spend the money on Chelsea flop Kai Havertz rather than getting a top striker. These are all his players now, this is his team.

He has now bought 25 new players in. That is a whole new squad. There is no excuse now.

This season we have to win a major trophy now, whether that be the Premier League or Champions League. I believe we have more of chance of winning the Premier League as Arteta couldn’t even reach the final of Europa League let alone win the Champions League.

Despite the fact I love the FA Cup, that on its own should not be acceptable this season. That is the same for the League Cup. We were winning the FA Cup under Wenger consistently during the last years of his reign while spending far less money. He was also achieving the ‘holy grail’ that was top four.

So, enough money has been spent, enough time has been given, it is time for Mikel Arteta to deliver a major trophy. If not there is no doubt he should be sacked.

