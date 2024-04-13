Arsenal must win against Aston Villa but must get past Emi Martinez

Villa at home is a must win.

Arsenal have 7 games left of the regular season and these next few games will make or break our chances of lifting the Premier League title this season. The game against Aston Villa on the weekend is where things start to get a bit more serious for Mikel Arteta and his squad and walking away with three points at home against Villa is a must-win this weekend.

Last time we faced off against Villa we walked away defeated in a game that felt like it was do or die at the time, but this game is a lot more serious, and we can’t afford to drop any points.

Having the home advantage will obviously be a big bonus and hopefully help us get over the line but Villa are a very good side. Seeing as they’ve already beaten us once this season, they will definitely be looking to do it again.

Villa are currently sitting in 5th spot, fighting for 4th place with Spurs, so have everything to play for also. They’ve had a rocky few games in the past few weeks, drawing with Brentford in a massive 3-3 clash that saw them lose the lead from 2-0 up and lost to Manchester City the week before that. They have sort of dropped off, but with ex Arsenal manager Unai Emery at the helm, you can be sure they will have a solid plan.

England international Ollie Watkins has been on fire for Villa this season and will probably be our biggest threat on goal when facing them. He just seems to be able to get into all the right places at the right time and with his burst of pace can get past most defensive lines. He clearly knows where the back of the net is, scoring 18 Premier League goals this season alone and will be pushing our defence and midfield to their limits.

Emi Martinez is obviously a very good keeper too, the 31-year-old World Cup winning goalkeeper is very hard to get past when he’s at his best, and seems to play very well when he’s faced us in the past. Our attackers are going to have to be quick and smart and work together to get past him as his reflexes are unreal at times.

With Emery returning to The Emirates, I think he will have something he wants to prove, and being such a great manager, I’m sure he’s painted a clear plan for himself and his team, and it will be Arteta and the squad’s job to work that out and push past whatever he has up his sleeve.

As I said, this is a must win, we must think of this like it’s a final and cannot afford to be dropping any points to them again.

Can we do it? Yes we can!

Daisy Mae

Life is good for us Arsenal fans right now

