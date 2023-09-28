Arsenal must win silverware this season after last season’s disappointments

Should Arsenal be going all out in the Cup competitions? by Daisy

Last season Arsenal had an unbelievable season, spending most of the year sitting at the top, competing with the likes of Manchester City for the entire season. Arteta looked to be primarily focusing on the Premier League and winning the title and didn’t really seem like his priority was to win any of the domestic cups, will and has this changed for this season?

Personally, I think we can’t look past any silverware this season, having gone so far last season and putting in so much work, only to fall short and come away with nothing was heartbreaking for myself and I’m sure every other Arsenal fan. Although we had a great season and proved to those around us that we could compete at the highest level, ultimately, we walked away empty handed.

Being so close to City last season, I understood why Arteta threw everything we had at the Premier League and not so much at the cup competitions. Getting knocked out of the Carabao cup in the third round to a 2-1 defeat by Brighton, knocked out of the FA Cup in the 4th round to a 4-0 defeat to Manchester City and knocked out of the Europa League in the round of 16 by Sporting on penalties.

A lot of Arsenal fans blamed our focus on the Title for our losses in the cups, saying Arteta was focusing only on the league title and maybe missed an opportunity for silverware. Arteta who has only won the FA Cup since becoming manager, surely wants to add more to his collection but with the Premier League Title being so prestigious, one can understand why he wanted it so badly and threw everything he had at trying to get it.

But this season feels different, Arteta and his side should be walking away with at least a trophy and needs to be putting everything he can into bringing silverware home to The Emirates. Although keeping up with City should be a focus, we should also be able to compete for more than one honour. Competing in four competitions this season, including The Champions League, won’t be easy, but with squad rotation and a bit of luck, hopefully us Arsenal fans get to see some silverware back at Arsenal.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Should we be focusing on every Competitions this season?

Daisy Mae

———————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…