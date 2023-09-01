Arsenal must win the midfield battle if they want to beat Man United tomorrow.

Arsenal versus Manchester United is just one day away, but there’s so much at stake for Arsenal in that match that we really can’t afford to lose right now, and having had a great recent home record against United could make us a little bit more confident.

Arsenal has had an okay start to the new season; they’ve beaten Nottingham Forest (2-1) and Palace (1-0) and played out a 2-2 draw with Fulham, but their tactical approach has been criticised. Mikel Arteta is tipped to change his lineup and deploy fresh tactics versus the Red Devils.

Last season, Arteta and the boys beat Ten Hag’s side 3-2 thanks to a last minute winner from Eddie Nketiah, but this is a new season, a different situation.

Like Arsenal, Manchester United haven’t had a bad start to the season; however, they have been exposed in their three games. Ten Hag’s midfield has been identified as a point of weakness and has been labeled porous, although we expect to see Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes in their line-up.

Yes, Arsenal is also having their midfield problems, but unlike United, they have the players to unleash a stronger midfield, unlike United, who may need a new midfield signing. And so Mikel Arteta fielding his strongest midfielders, Declan Rice, Thomas Partey, and Martin Odegaard could be a wise tactical move.

Arsenal needs to have a dominant midfielder versus Manchester United. If they win the midfield battles, they’ll have a bright chance of beating Manchester United hands down and confirming they are going for the league title.

C’mon You Gunners!

Darren N

