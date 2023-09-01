Arsenal must win the midfield battle if they want to beat Man United tomorrow.

Arsenal versus Manchester United is just one day away, but there’s so much at stake for Arsenal in that match that we really can’t afford to lose right now, and having had a great recent home record against United could make us a little bit more confident.
Arsenal has had an okay start to the new season; they’ve beaten Nottingham Forest (2-1) and Palace (1-0) and played out a 2-2 draw with Fulham, but their tactical approach has been criticised. Mikel Arteta is tipped to change his lineup and deploy fresh tactics versus the Red Devils.
Last season, Arteta and the boys beat Ten Hag’s side 3-2 thanks to a last minute winner from Eddie Nketiah, but this is a new season, a different situation.
Like Arsenal, Manchester United haven’t had a bad start to the season; however, they have been exposed in their three games. Ten Hag’s midfield has been identified as a point of weakness and has been labeled porous, although we expect to see Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes in their line-up.
Yes, Arsenal is also having their midfield problems, but unlike United, they have the players to unleash a stronger midfield, unlike United, who may need a new midfield signing. And so Mikel Arteta fielding his strongest midfielders, Declan Rice, Thomas Partey, and Martin Odegaard could be a wise tactical move.
Arsenal needs to have a dominant midfielder versus Manchester United. If they win the midfield battles, they’ll have a bright chance of beating Manchester United hands down and confirming they are going for the league title.
C’mon You Gunners!
Darren N
Who would’ve thought? lol.Alright boss, we copy.
Lets hope our midfield isn’t playing RB. Gabriel is reinstated and if Haverz starts, he actually does something. A win is the ONLY result.
That’s why I think Rice will play in Xhaka’s position tomorrow to support Nketiah and Partey might return to the CDM position
We could also see Zinchenko back in the inverted-LB role
Headline needs to be edited. Today is Friday 01 Sep. We are playing on Sunday which is not tomorrow.
On Sunday my preferred back 4 is White, Salliba, Gabriel and Tomiyasu (as Zinchenko can’t defend especially with Anthony running at him). Knowing Arteta he would pick OZ.
Preferred midfield is: Partey, Rice and Odegaard.
Preferred wingers: Saka and Martinelli.
Preferred striker is Nketiah if he is fit, otherwise Trossard as a false 9.
This team selection dominate Man United score three goals on Sunday and win the game.
———————-Ramsdale
–White—Saliba—Magahlse–Zin hencko
——————Partey—–Rice
—–Saka———,-Odegaard—–Martinelli
——————–Havertez
I think Arteta will pick a change to the side that got bullied and kicked in the preseason beating by Manu. Most of you are picking the same players that played rubbish against Manu in preseason, which is a surprise!
TOMORROW!!???
Feck, I’m ready of Sunday. 🙃
I don’t think the centre of midfield is an issue. Personally, I believe that the tinkering of our system has made our potent weapons from last season which was on the wings more or less, blunt.
If anything, I would say that we need to go back to basics and revert to what worked well last year.
I once remember a tinkerman that won the epl a few years ago, and within 6 months he was sacked. Make what you will of that?🤔
So the right back battle for us?
Predicting Arteta’s selection –
Nketiah.
Martinelli. Odegaard. Saka.
Havertz. Partey.
Tomiyasu. Saliba. White. Partey.
Ramsdale.
I hope Partey returns to CDM