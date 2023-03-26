Arsenal must win the title now as next season will definitely be tougher

Arsenal is performing at its peak once again; they are a sleeping giant that has awakened. However, can we all agree that their chance of winning the Premier League is now or never?

I say this because many top PL clubs anticipate having a significant summer window to change their fortunes after this season. If their midfield and other crucial spots are bolstered, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Liverpool would be fully prepared to compete for Premier League supremacy next season.

In addition to the three, Newcastle may have reached a point in their project where they want to compete for the league, and Chelsea may complete another blockbuster summer transfer window to bring honours to Stamford Bridge.

Tottenham may redefine themselves under a new coach if Antonio Conte departs. In the end, it’s not a given that Arsenal will be in this situation next season, where they are leading the league by 69 points, 8 points clear of second-placed Manchester City, with 10 games remaining.

Arsenal just need to take advantage of where they are, and the fact that Gabriel Jesus is hyped about what’s in store for him and his teammates before May 28th should indicate he is ready with his winning experience to guide this Arsenal side to greater PL glory.

In reflection on where Arsenal are, Jesus says as quoted by the Mirror, “Now is, I think in my opinion, the best part of the season. It’s a period when you have deciding games, big games as well, away and at home. Now is the time we have to play the same, don’t change, be together, and then we will see.”

With deals for Jesus and Zinchenko last summer, Arteta must have wanted to instill a winning and competitive mindset in his team. If there was ever a moment for this Arsenal team to be under their leadership, it is now, because winning the Premier League for Arsenal may come either now or never…

Darren N

