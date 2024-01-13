Arsenal must win their next five games to stay in title race

Given how dreadful Arsenal has been in recent weeks, Gooners would have liked to see them hit the field sooner in the hope that they may break their dismal form like a bad habit.

Arsenal, unfortunately, will not play this weekend. In mid-January, Premier League authorities decided to break Matchday 21 across two weekends, and Arsenal’s fixture did not make the five matches for this weekend; therefore, they will rest this weekend and play one of the five matches on the other weekend.

As Gooners, we can’t wait to watch Arsenal in action again. Hopefully, they have recovered, rebounded, and, most importantly, sharpened their goal-scoring instincts while in Dubai. They need to be at their best as soon as they take to the field next.

If you’re wondering what’s next for Arteta and the boys, here are their next five league games.

January 20: Crystal Palace (H)

January 30: Nottingham Forest (A)

February 4: Liverpool (H)

February 11: West Ham United (A)

February 17: Burnley (A)

Picking up 15 points in the above games will put Arsenal in an excellent position to have a say in the title race.

I believe Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, and Burnley are all games Arsenal must win. The Liverpool encounter could be an ideal opportunity for Arsenal to avenge their FA Cup elimination. West Ham did find a way to beat them not long ago, but I believe they won’t know what hit them come February 11th.

If Arsenal has 18 league games to go, they can’t afford to drop any points; if they do, they will not only struggle to win the league, but they will also struggle to finish in the top four.

Darren N

