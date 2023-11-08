Arsenal must win well tonight to secure a place in the UCL knockout stages

It’s another Champions League Match Day. Arsenal face Sevilla in a must-win game. Not only do they need to win to break their two-game losing streak, but they also need to win to secure a place in the Champions League knockout stages.

Speaking to the media on the importance of beating Sevilla to advance to the knockout stages, Arteta stated via Arsenal.com: “The moment you have a chance in football to put it to bed, do it. We have to do a lot of things right tomorrow to earn the right to win it, and against a really good team with enormous experience in this competition, we have to prove it tomorrow in front of our people how excited we are to play that game and what it means for us.”

After years of missing out on the Champions League, Arsenal are back with a vengeance. They’ve only lost one game to Lens, but they’ve picked up two critical wins.

If they make it to the knockout stages, it will prove that they are in a competition that they should be in.

Without Gabriel Jesus and (possibly) Martin Odegaard, other Gooners will have to stand up and do a lot of things right to give Gooners something to smile about.

Do you think Arsenal will reach the knockouts by beaating Sevilla tonight?

Daniel O